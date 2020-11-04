In the era of the autonomous robo-caddie, basic course essentials can underwhelm avid golfers. From AI-enabled golf tips to smart club sensors, here are 8 gifts for golfers who have everything.

Last year, more than 34 million people played either on- or off-course golf in the US, according to the National Golf Foundation. The market for golfing accessories has boomed in recent decades as participation rises around the country. That said, there are myriad gadgets and accessories to help amateurs and seasoned professionals fine-tune their game. Many golf enthusiasts may already have the basic essentials such as divot tools, gloves as well as storage for said golf gear. However, there are plenty of other products to consider. To assist, we've compiled a list of the gifts for golfers who have everything they need for an afternoon on the links.

Garmin Approach S10 Image: Amazon The Garmin Approach S10 golf watch comes preloaded with more than 40,000 golf courses from around the globe. The device provides a wide range of course information including yardage to the green, hazards, and other metrics. Golfers can also keep score on the device, track cumulative time played, analyze round summaries, and more. By uploading scorecards, the device enables golfers to track their progress throughout the season. Those so inclined are able to compete in weekly tournaments with other app users around the globe via the Garmin Golf app. $150 at Amazon

SelfieGOLF golf analyzer accessory Image: Amazon Optimizing the perfect golf swing is a life-long process for golf enthusiasts. This accessory holds a golfer's smartphone in various positions enabling them to record their swings and monitor these movements after the fact. The model fits a wide range of bags, clubs, and alignment rods. The unit can also be positioned directly on the ground without additional support to record putts and chip shots. $30 at Amazon

Arccos Caddie smart sensors Image: Arccos The Arccos Caddie smart sensor package is designed to help golfers fine-tune their golf game from swing to strategy. The kit comes with 14 sensors to track the swing for the full range of clubs in a golfer's bag. Once paired with the Arccos Caddie app, golfers can take advantage of the AI-enabled GPS RangeFinder and access real-time updates related to wind, temperature, humidity, and more. The Caddie Advice feature uses artificial intelligence (AI) to offer helpful insights during play. $180 at Arccos

Rechargeable hand warmers Image: Amazon These hand warmers are a great gift for golfers who have everything they need for an afternoon on the links. These compact two units easily stow in a jacket pocket and help warm golfers hands in between swings to take the sting out of contact on colder outings. The hand warmers feature three temperature settings and easily recharge via the USB-C port. $26 at Amazon

Bushnell Pro XE Image: Amazon The Bushnell Pro XE is a rangefinder designed to help golfers more aptly determine their distance from the hole. Once the Pro XE has locked in on the flag, the unit delivers both visual and haptic feedback for added confidence in the provided range estimate. The Bushnell Pro XE features a magnetic mount and easily attaches to metal surfaces for convenient placement during play. The model also carries an IPX7 waterproof rating for added durability. $540 at Amazon

Solar charger Image: Amazon In the smartphone era, solar chargers are a solid option for modern golfers. This solar charger easily clips along a golf bag or cart to absorb rays on sunny days and help keep smart devices charged over the course of a full 18 holes and beyond. $50 at Amazon

Victorinox Swiss army golftool Image: Amazon This Victorinox Swiss army knife has been engineered with golfers in mind. The multitool features a groove cleaner, tee punch, ball marker, a bottle opener, and more. The unit weighs 2.3 ounces and easily fits in a pocket during play. $56 at Amazon