Adobe: We're bringing Premiere Pro, Rush, and Audition to Apple M1 Macs

Adobe has released beta versions of its popular video and audio editing software designed to run natively on Apple's M1 chipset.

Image: Adobe

Adobe is catering for creatives using Apple's latest M1 hardware with beta versions of Premier Pro, Premier Rush and Audition designed to run natively on the new chipset.

The new beta releases for Adobe's popular video and audio editing software have been designed to deliver better performance on the latest line-up of Apple M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini devices.

The M1-native Premiere Pro Beta includes the core editing functions and support for common codecs including H.264, HEVC, and ProRes.

The M1-native Premiere Rush Beta also includes core editing functions, support for H.264 video, and the ability to add titles and audio from Rush's built-in libraries. Users will be able to create projects and export locally on Apple M1 devices.

The Audition Beta for Apple M1, meanwhile, should show performance gains for audio effects and in real-time performance for the Spectral Frequency Editor, Adobe said, with more improvements expected in the full release.

Full versions of Premier Pro, Audition and Premier Rush with native Apple M1 support have been slated for released by Adobe in the first half of 2021.

Adobe joins a growing list of software providers looking to take advantage of the performance gains offered by Apple's new ARM-based silicon, released in November.

Last week, Microsoft began rolling out new versions of Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote designed to run natively on Macs powered by Apple's new M1 chip.

The redesigned Microsoft 365 for Mac Apps are Universal, meaning they'll also run on older Intel-based Apple devices.

Much like Microsoft, Adobe is currently relying on the Rosetta 2 emulation platform to allows its existing release versions of Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush, and Audition to run on Apple M1 devices with macOS 11.0 (Big Sur) .

Adobe noted that third-party integrations, such as Transmit reference monitoring hardware, plugins, extension panels, and control surfaces, are limited for the initial Premiere Pro Beta.

