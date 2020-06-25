Amazon partners with Formula 1 for new 2020 racing performance stats

The season begins July 3 and AWS will help the league roll out six new sets of real-time data.

Image: Formula 1

Amazon Web Services is joining forces with Formula 1 for the 2020 season to provide the league with new on-screen racing performance statistics and machine learning capabilities to analyze the data.

The Formula 1 season begins on July 3 in Spielberg, Austria and Amazon Web Services will help the league roll out six new, real-time racing statistics that will be shown as the races are held.

The new data will include "Car Performance Scores," which will come with the tag "F1 Insights powered by AWS" during the season opening race at the Formula 1 Rolex Grosser Preis von Österreich Grand Prix 2020. In a news release, both companies said the statistics will give "fans more visibility into the split-second decision-making and action on the track, as well as behind the pit wall where the team strategists operate" through the five-month season.

"Over the past two years, Formula 1 has embraced AWS's services to perform intense and dynamic data analysis. The F1 Insights we're delivering together are bringing fans closer to the track than ever before, and unlocking previously untold stories and insights from behind the pit wall," said Rob Smedley, chief engineer of Formula 1, said in a statement.

"We're excited to be expanding this successful relationship to bring even more insights to life, allowing fans to go deeper into the many ways that drivers and racing teams work together to affect success."

SEE: Guide to Becoming a Digital Transformation Champion (TechRepublic Premium)

In addition to the car performance scores, which will offer fans detailed information on a car's performance in comparison to other racers, Amazon Web Services' suite of tools will provide the league with "Ultimate Driver Speed Comparisons."

These stats will put a driver's statistics in the context of racing history, identifying record-breaking performances like "fastest driver of all time." The "Driver Skills Rating" data will help fans decide who is the best driver based on scores of a driver's overall skills like starts, race pace, tire management, and overtaking/defending styles.

Amazon will also produce "High-Speed/Low-Speed Corner Performance" statistics on how well drivers deal with track bends and corners. Later in the season after multiple races, the software from Amazon Web Services will generate "Car/Team Development & Overall Season Performance" to show how drivers have fared from race to race.

Using information gathered from qualifying laps and practice rounds, the system will produce "Qualifying and Race Pace Predictions" for the second half of the season.

"We are at the advent of using profound levels of data analysis in order to shape the future of the sport. In partnership with AWS we are innovating just to this effect and have utilised data analytics to shape the 2021 regulations via HPC cloud computing and leading-edge technology in computational fluid dynamics," Smedley wrote in a blog post.

"Last year, we also launched 'F1 Insights powered by AWS', a series of graphics that are bringing data analytics to the live feed of the TV production. In 2019, these three graphics gave key, and previously unseen, insights into the inner workings of Formula 1 and brought them out into full public view for the enjoyment and education of our fans."

Every Formula 1 car has about 300 sensors on it and can generate more than 1.1 million data points per second transmitted from the cars to the pit, according to a statement from the league.

The league will lean on Amazon Web Services to "stream, process, and analyze that flood of data in real time, and then present it in a meaningful way for F1 global TV viewers." Formula 1 plans to combine the live data with its 70 years of racing statistics kept with the Amazon Simple Storage Service.

Amazon Kinesis will be used to collect, process, and analyze the real-time data that Formula 1 scientists and engineers will examine. Amazon SageMaker and AWS Lambda will also be used by Formula 1 for a variety of tasks related to races.

"Formula 1 racing mixes physics and human performance, yielding powerful, but complex data that AWS is helping them to harness. Our existing relationship with F1 has already produced statistics that have brought fans into the race paddocks, and our study of race car aerodynamics is influencing vehicle designs for the 2022 season," said Mike Clayville, vice president, worldwide commercial sales at AWS.

"This year, we're thrilled to extend the power of F1 data in the cloud and unlock new insights that help fans understand more of F1's rich complexity."

Data, Analytics and AI Newsletter Learn the latest news and best practices about data science, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence. Delivered Mondays Sign up today

Also see