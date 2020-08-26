Amazon Prime Day 2020: What you need to know

Get details and tips about one of Amazon's biggest sales of the year.

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale on Amazon's website, exclusively for its Prime members (an Amazon Prime membership is $119/year). The event usually takes place in July, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the date for the 2020 Amazon Prime Day will take place "later than usual," according to the company.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

This year, Amazon Prime Day took place in India on August 6-7, but the online event has been postponed in the US three times. There are reports that Prime Day will take place in the fourth quarter of 2020, possibly in October. Sister site GameSpot reports that, in an email to third-party sellers, Amazon indicated October 5 as a "placeholder" for the event.

What are the best tech deals on Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day usually offers massive discounts on hardware, software, TVs, gaming consoles, Amazon's own hardware (Echos, Kindles, Fire Sticks, tablets, etc.), and much more. When the Amazon Prime 2020 deals are available, we'll update this article with details.

What are shopping tips for Amazon Prime Day 2020?

According to GameSpot, Amazon typically features different types of deals during Prime Day, including:

Early Access or Countdown Deals : These deals will appear on Amazon prior to the Prime Day event.

Spotlight Deals: These deals last for 24 hours and may happen in the lead-up to or during the Prime Day event.

Prime Day Exclusive Deals: These deals run for the duration of Prime Day but selected products may run out of stock.

Lightning Deals: These are limited-time, limited-stock deals and typically run out of stock quickly. In order to stay up-to-date with the deals, GameSpot recommends that you "keep up with them through the Amazon app on your iOS or Android phone. You can get a sneak peek at the day's Lighting Deals by pressing 'Today's Deal' in the top left app menu, then the 'Upcoming' tab. Find a deal that you want and tap 'Watch This Deal' to get notified when it starts."

More about Amazon Prime Day 2020

This article will be updated as more information becomes available about Amazon Prime Day 2020. Also, check out the Amazon Prime Day 2020 coverage on sister sites CNET and Chowhound.

