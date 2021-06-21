Here are the best deals on vlogging kits, cases, adapters and charging stations for the iPhone 11 and previous generations.

There are some terrific Amazon Prime Day deals for accessories for the always-popular Apple iPhone, whether it's the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone XR, or previous generations. Here's a look at some of the iPhone accessories to consider on Prime Day.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

HUNRIM Vlogging Kit for iPhone/Android Image: Amazon Start your vlog, Tik Tok promotion, podcast or just up your selfie game with this vlogging kit by HUNRIM. This kit is easy to set up and has a tripod, LED light, microphone stand, microphone clip, microphone, phone mount, adapter and Bluetooth remote shutter. $40 at Amazon

WLONS Designed for iPhone 11 Case Image: Amazon This WLONS iPhone case has an inner soft cushion with an outer hard case for extra protection. The texture is raised and protects against slippage and fingerprints. Comes in six colors. $18 at Amazon

iPhone Headphones Adapter Image: Amazon This two-in-one iPhone headphones adapter supports charging and audio output at the same time. Designed for iPhone users, the audio and charge adapter for iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/ X/ XS/ XS MAX/ XR/ 8/8Plus/ 7/7 Plus/SE. Compatible with iOS 11/12/13 or later systems. Don't worry about iOS system updates.

Comes with a Lightning to 3.5mm adapter for iPhone. $6 at Amazon

Hoerrye For Iphone 12 Pro Max Camera Lens Protector Bling Image: Amazon Protect your Pro Max's lenses while letting the world know you're worth all the bling. It comes with four pieces so that if one falls off, you have a spare. Made of pace titanium alloy materials which are more wear-resistant and stronger, while allowing high picture quality and light through, while not affecting the phone pixels, Full coverage design, prevent broken screen, prevent dust from entering the camera lens gap. Comes in five styles. $8 at Amazon

Multi-Device Charging Station Image: Amazon These days, there are so many things to keep charged, we hardly have the room or the socket space. This multi-device charging station can charge eight devices at once, including multiple tablets and iPhones, along with wireless earbuds and a watch. Included: 8 placements

1 PD fast charging port

1 QC 3.0 fast charging port

4 2.4 charging ports

6 cables

All USB ports of the desktop charging station have current limiting protection and use advanced power chips to keep the temperature at a low level after being fully charged. $38 at Amazon