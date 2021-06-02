Amazon Prime Day 2021: How to get the best tech deals

Check out these details and tips about how to shop one of Amazon's biggest sales of the year on June 21-22.

It's time for Amazon Prime Day again. This year, Amazon Prime Day will run June 21 and 22, offering two days of big savings on more than 2 million deals globally. According to a press release from Amazon, "Prime Day 2021 will feature can't-miss deals from top brands including Levi's, iRobot, Samsung, and Redken and more than a million deals from small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon."

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Amazon Prime Day begins at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) on June 21 and runs through June 22 for Prime members in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria and Australia.

What are the early Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals?

According to Amazon's press release, starting today, Amazon Prime members can start shopping early exclusive offers and deals. (If you do not currently have a Prime membership, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can participate in Prime Day.) The early Amazon Prime Day deals include:

Electronics: Savings on JBL Headphones.

Savings on JBL Headphones. Savings on Fire TVs: Customers can purchase Fire TVs starting at $99.99, including Insignia 24-inch Smart TV ($99.99), Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV ($129.99) and Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K HD TV ($219.99).



Customers can purchase Fire TVs starting at $99.99, including Insignia 24-inch Smart TV ($99.99), Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV ($129.99) and Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K HD TV ($219.99). Amazon Music: Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. Also, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free.



Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. Also, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months free. Wondery+: Amazon Prime members can get Wondery+, an immersive podcast listening experience with ad-free listening, early access to new shows and exclusive content from Wondery originals, including Dr. Death, Even the Rich, and Business Wars, free for four months.



What are shopping tips for Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Like last year, Amazon is helping support small businesses (over 300,000 sellers) with various promotions. Amazon is investing more than $100 million to "to fuel the success of small businesses selling on Amazon, including promotional activities to encourage customers to shop with them," according to the company. Here are the details about this promotion.

Spend $10, Get $10: Amazon is offering a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in the U.S. in Amazon's store starting Monday, June 7, through Sunday, June 20. Small business promotions will also run in the U.K., Spain, Germany, Italy, France and Japan.

Amazon is offering a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses in the U.S. in Amazon's store starting Monday, June 7, through Sunday, June 20. Small business promotions will also run in the U.K., Spain, Germany, Italy, France and Japan. Earn 10% back in rewards: During the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Card holders with an eligible Prime membership can also earn 10% back in rewards on select small business purchases.



During the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Card holders with an eligible Prime membership can also earn 10% back in rewards on select small business purchases. Curated storefronts: Amazon created curated collections to help customers and small businesses connect. Customers can shop collections, including Black-owned, female-owned, military family-owned and more.



Amazon created curated collections to help customers and small businesses connect. Customers can shop collections, including Black-owned, female-owned, military family-owned and more. Shop small businesses with Alexa: To find eligible products during the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion, Echo device owners in the U.S., the U.K. and Germany can say, "Alexa, shop small business."



To find eligible products during the Spend $10, Get $10 promotion, Echo device owners in the U.S., the U.K. and Germany can say, "Alexa, shop small business." Shop on Amazon Live: Throughout Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Live will spotlight deals curated from small businesses across Amazon. Viewers will also have the opportunity to hear directly from business owners, learn more about their products and shop their Prime Day deals during a recurring segment called Small Business Showcase on June 21 and June 22. On June 7, customers will have the opportunity to shop with Kristen Bell, Karamo Brown and Mindy Kaling, who will be joined by their favorite small business owners to chat about their products and inspiring stories.



Throughout Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Live will spotlight deals curated from small businesses across Amazon. Viewers will also have the opportunity to hear directly from business owners, learn more about their products and shop their Prime Day deals during a recurring segment called Small Business Showcase on June 21 and June 22. On June 7, customers will have the opportunity to shop with Kristen Bell, Karamo Brown and Mindy Kaling, who will be joined by their favorite small business owners to chat about their products and inspiring stories. Amazon Explore: Amazon Prime members can discover new places and shop local items with a live virtual experience and receive up to $50 for free from Amazon Explore using the code: FREEFUN. Customers can meet baby sloths in Costa Rica, shop for gifts at a crafts studio in Florence or learn new skills from cooking to crafts with experts from around the world.



Ways to save big

Amazon offers a number of options to get the most savings on Prime Day 2021 promotions.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card: During the month of June, Amazon Prime members get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.

During the month of June, Amazon Prime members get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card. Amazon Gift Cards: Starting today through June 20, Prime members can get a $10 promotional credit with the purchase of $40 or more in select Prime-branded Amazon Gift Cards.



Starting today through June 20, Prime members can get a $10 promotional credit with the purchase of $40 or more in select Prime-branded Amazon Gift Cards. Shop with Alexa: Now and for a limited time, new U.S. Amazon Prime members who sign up for Prime using an Echo device will receive a $5 Amazon credit. Just say, "Alexa, sign me up for Prime."



Now and for a limited time, new U.S. Amazon Prime members who sign up for Prime using an Echo device will receive a $5 Amazon credit. Just say, "Alexa, sign me up for Prime." Shop in-store: Customers can find in-store deals by visiting Amazon's physical retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, Amazon Go, and Amazon Fresh.



Customers can find in-store deals by visiting Amazon's physical retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Books, Amazon Pop Up, Amazon Go, and Amazon Fresh. Amazon coupons: Amazon offers additional discounts on everyday essentials, electronics, clothing, and more through coupons. Customers can just clip the coupon and the discount will be applied at checkout.



Amazon offers additional discounts on everyday essentials, electronics, clothing, and more through coupons. Customers can just clip the coupon and the discount will be applied at checkout. Amazon Live: Amazon Live, which runs throughout Prime Day, will feature product demonstrations and try-on hauls, customers can hear directly from hundreds of creators and shop can't-miss deals the minute they go live. Amazon Live is also bringing a non-stop celebration to Prime Day with live chat, celebrity cameos, exclusive content (such as a sneak peek from Prime Video's Making the Cut) and deal reveals, including exciting deals revealed first via Amazon Live. Viewers can shop the featured products and brands through a carousel that updates in real-time. Amazon Live can be watched on Amazon's site or via the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV. Tune in starting on June 2 at 11 a.m. ET for live demos of all the early Prime Day deals.



Amazon Live, which runs throughout Prime Day, will feature product demonstrations and try-on hauls, customers can hear directly from hundreds of creators and shop can't-miss deals the minute they go live. Amazon Live is also bringing a non-stop celebration to Prime Day with live chat, celebrity cameos, exclusive content (such as a sneak peek from Prime Video's Making the Cut) and deal reveals, including exciting deals revealed first via Amazon Live. Viewers can shop the featured products and brands through a carousel that updates in real-time. Amazon Live can be watched on Amazon's site or via the Amazon Live Shopping app on Fire TV. Tune in starting on June 2 at 11 a.m. ET for live demos of all the early Prime Day deals. AmazonSmile: Customers can shop and support charities at the same time via AmazonSmile. Customers will find the same Amazon experience, but with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the eligible purchase price to the charity of the customer's choice. Customers can now shop AmazonSmile on the latest version of the Amazon app on their mobile phone. Just open the app, navigate to Settings in the main menu, tap on "AmazonSmile," select the charity and then follow the on-screen instructions to turn on AmazonSmile. Visit smile.amazon.com/onthego to learn more.



Customers can shop and support charities at the same time via AmazonSmile. Customers will find the same Amazon experience, but with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the eligible purchase price to the charity of the customer's choice. Customers can now shop AmazonSmile on the latest version of the Amazon app on their mobile phone. Just open the app, navigate to Settings in the main menu, tap on "AmazonSmile," select the charity and then follow the on-screen instructions to turn on AmazonSmile. Visit smile.amazon.com/onthego to learn more. Amazon.com in Spanish: Customers can visit Amazon.com in Spanish or use the Amazon app to shop, browse, search for millions of products, read reviews, view their carts and place orders in Spanish. On the Amazon app customers can go to Settings and tap on Country And Language to select Spanish. Amazon.com in Spanish gives customers the same convenient shopping experience in their preferred language on any device.



More about Amazon Prime Day 2021

You can stay up-to-date on Amazon Prime Day 2021 with Alexa. Just say, "Alexa, keep me posted on Prime Day."

We will update this article as more information about Amazon Prime Day 2021 becomes available.

If you do not currently have a Prime membership, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can participate in Prime Day.

