Apple to reopen 100 more US stores this week

Many of the stores are offering curbside or storefront service only, while several will allow customers inside, albeit with face masks on and social distancing rules in effect.

Apple is reopening more than 100 additional stores in the US this week following temporary closures in response to coronavirus quarantining. The store re-openings will occur across 21 states from Arizona to Wisconsin, with a little less than half fully accessible to customers and the rest providing curbside or storefront service only.

"This week we'll return to serving customers in many US locations," Apple said in a statement released on Tuesday. "For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments."

The new re-openings include six stores in Arizona, 29 in California, 11 in Florida, six in Georgia, one in Indiana, one in Kansas, two in Kentucky, five in Michigan, three in Missouri, three in Nevada, one in New Mexico, one in New York, seven in Ohio, one in Oregon, one in Pennsylvania, one in South Carolina, one in Tennessee, 17 in Texas, three in Utah, two in Virginia, and one in Wisconsin.

This latest move comes on top of the first four or five US stores reopening two weeks ago followed by an additional 25 re-openings last week. With just over 270 stores in the United States, this week's action means that Apple will have reopened close to half of the stores in the US by the end of the week.

On March 14, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that all stores outside of Greater China would be closed until March 27 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. A few days later that deadline was changed to indicate that the stores would be closed "until further notice." At the same time, Cook said that the stores in Greater China (which includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan) would reopen as the rate of COVID-19 infections "dramatically declined" across those regions.

As the number of new coronavirus cases has dropped in certain parts of the world, many countries have been cautiously lifting some of their quarantine measures. Since then, Apple has gradually been reopening stores in these locations, most with limited hours and social distancing requirements.

On April 18, the store in Seoul, South Korea, reopened with limited hours of 12 pm to 8 pm, now expanded slightly to 12 pm to 9 pm. On May 5, the store in Vienna, Austria, reopened, becoming the first Apple location in Europe and outside Asia-Pacific to again allow customers to go inside. And on May 7, Apple reopened 21 of its 22 stores in Australia, with only the Sydney store closed due to renovations but since open again. Apple stores have also reopened across Switzerland, Italy, and Canada.

In a letter posted by Apple on May 17, Deirdre O'Brien, the company's senior vice president of retail and people, explained the criteria Apple uses to determine whether or not to reopen a store.

"We look at every available piece of data—including local cases, near- and long‑term trends, and guidance from national and local health officials," O'Brien said. "These are not decisions we rush into—and a store opening in no way means that we won't take the preventative step of closing it again should local conditions warrant."

All websites for the reopened stores instruct visitors to follow certain social distancing rules, which means they may have to wait in line before entering and must wear face masks while in the store.

"Face coverings will be required for all of our teams and customers, and we will provide them to customers who don't bring their own," O'Brien said. "Temperature checks will be conducted at the door, and posted health questions will screen for those with symptoms—like cough or fever—or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID‑19. Throughout the day, we're conducting enhanced deep cleanings that place special emphasis on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas."

The following are the 100 store locations Apple is aiming to reopen this week:

Arizona

Arrowhead (Glendale)

Chandler Fashion Center (Chandler)

La Encantada (Tucson)

SanTan Village (Gilbert)

Scottsdale Fashion Square (Scottsdale)

Scottsdale Quarter (Scottsdale)

California

Carlsbad (Carlsbad)

Fashion Valley (San Diego)

North County (Escondido)

Otay Ranch (Chula Vista)

State Street (Santa Barbara)

UTC (San Diego)

4th Street (Berkeley)

Apple Park Visitor Center (Cupertino)

Bay Street (Emeryville)

Broadway Plaza (Walnut Creek)

Burlingame (Burlingame)

Chestnut Street (San Francisco)

Corte Madera (Corte Madera)

El Paseo Village (Palm Desert)

Fashion Island (Newport Beach)

Infinite Loop (Cupertino)

Irvine Spectrum Center (Irvine)

Los Gatos (Los Gatos)

Palo Alto (Palo Alto)

Promenade Temecula (Temecula)

Stanford (Palo Alto)

Union Square (San Francisco)

Victoria Gardens (Rancho Cucamonga)

Brea Mall (Brea)

Hillsdale (San Mateo)

Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo)

Santa Rosa Plaza (Santa Rosa)

South Coast Plaza (Costa Mesa)

The Oaks (Thousand Oaks)

Florida

Aventura (Aventura)

Boca Raton (Boca Raton)

Brickell City Centre (Miami)

Coconut Point (Estero)

Dadeland (Miami)

Lincoln Road (Miami Beach)

The Falls (Miami)

The Galleria (Fort Lauderdale)

The Gardens Mall (Palm Beach Gardens)

Waterside Shops (Naples)

Wellington Green (Wellington)

Georgia

Augusta (Augusta)

Avalon (Alpharetta)

Cumberland Mall (Atlanta)

Lenox Square (Atlanta)

Mall of Georgia (Buford)

Perimeter (Atlanta)

Indiana

University Park Mall (Mishawaka)

Kansas

Leawood (Leawood)

Kentucky

Fayette Mall (Lexington)

Oxmoor (Louisville)

Michigan

Briarwood (Ann Arbor)

Eastwood Towne Center (Lansing)

Partridge Creek (Clinton Township)

Somerset (Troy)

Twelve Oaks (Novi)

Missouri

Country Club Plaza (Kansas City)

Saint Louis Galleria (St. Louis)

West County (St. Louis)

Nevada

Summerlin (Las Vegas)

Summit Sierra (Reno)

Town Square (Las Vegas)

New Mexico

ABQ Uptown (Albuquerque)

New York

Eastview (Victor)

Ohio

Crocker Park (Westlake)

Easton Town Center (Columbus)

Eton (Woodmere)

Kenwood Towne Centre (Cincinnati)

Polaris Fashion Place (Columbus)

Summit Mall (Akron)

The Greene (Beavercreek)

Oregon

Pioner Place (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Shadyside (Pittsburgh)

South Carolina

Haywood Mall (Greenville)

Tennessee

Cool Springs Galleria (Franklin)

West Town Mall (Knoxville)

Texas

Barton Creek (Austin)

Baybrook (Friendswood)

Domain Northside (Austin)

First Colony Mall (Sugar Land)

Highland Village (Houston)

Houston Galleria (Houston)

La Cantera (San Antonio)

Memorial City (Houston)

North Star (San Antonio)

The Woodlands (The Woodlands)

Willowbrook Mall (Houston)

Cielo Vista Mall (El Paso)

Knox Street (Dallas)

NorthPark Center (Dallas)

Galleria Dallas (Dallas)

Southlake Town Square (Southlake)

University Park Village (Fort Worth)

Utah

City Creek Center (Salt Lake City)

Fashion Place (Murray)

Station Park (Farmington)

Virginia

Lynnhaven Mall (Virginia Beach)

MacArthur Center (Norfolk)

Wisconsin

Hilldale (Madison)

