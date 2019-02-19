Apple's exchange, repair, recall programs: 14 issues that are covered

Image: iStockphoto/Bumblee_Dee

Apple devices have earned many user satisfaction, design, and quality awards, though no device is perfect, and occasionally problems arise. There are 14 issues that are eligible for Apple's exchange, recall, and repair extension programs, with most of the programs offering free exchange or replacement or specific repair pricing.

Here are the items currently covered by Apple. The details of each covered repair, recall, or exchange program differ based on the circumstances surrounding each case.

13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) Solid-State Drive Service Program

A limited number of 128 GB and 256 GB SSD-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro non Touch Bar models sold between June 2017 and June 2018 may experience errors resulting in drive failure and/or data loss. Through this service initiative, Apple and Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) will repair affected drives at no cost to the customer.

iPhone X Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issues

Some iPhone X displays experience touch malfunctions. Affected units are subject to repair through this replacement program.

iPhone 8 Logic Board Replacement Program

Some iPhone 8 logic boards possess a manufacturer's defect that can cause restarts, system freezing, and failures to power up. This program repairs impacted units at no charge.

Keyboard Service Program for MacBook and MacBook Pro

In a well-publicized issue, some specific MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboards may malfunction, resulting in characters repeating or failing to appear onscreen or keys feeling sticky. Apple is replacing covering models through this program.

13-inch MacBook Pro (non Touch Bar) Battery Replacement Program

Some 13-inch MacBook Pro no Touch Bar computers may experience a component failure that results in the built-in battery expanding; Apple reports this is not a safety issue. Apple is replacing eligible batteries at no cost through this program.

iPhone 7 Repair Program for "No Service" Issues

Some iPhone 7 models may display a No Service message in the status bar due to a logic board component failure. Affected models were manufactured between September 2016 and February 2018. Eligible models are being repaired free through this service initiative.

iPhone 6s Program for Unexpected Shutdown Issues

iPhone 6 models manufactured between September and October 2015, within a limited serial number range, may inadvertently power down. Under this replacement program, Apple is replacing affected batteries at no cost.

Multi-Touch Repair Program for iPhone 6 Plus

Some iPhone 6 Plus model displays flicker or suffer Multi-Touch issues if dropped on hard surfaces. Under this repair initiative, Apple is repairing affected devices whose screens are unbroken for $149. Apple customers who may have previously paid for a corresponding service repair may be eligible for reimbursement.

Apple AC Wall Plug Adapter Recall Program

Two-prong Apple AC wall adapters shipped between 2003 and 2015 with Mac and iOS devices and included within the Apple World Travel Kit and designed for Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Argentina, and Brazil operation may break and create a risk of electric shock. This exchange program provides free replacements for affected models.

iSight Camera Replacement Program for iPhone 6 Plus

Some iPhone 6 Plus models sold between September 2014 and January 2015 may suffer blurry photos due to an iSight camera component failure. Under this replacement program, Apple is replacing affected iSight cameras at no charge.

Beats Pill XL Speaker Recall Program

Batteries in Beats Pill XL speakers sold since 2014 may overheat and pose a risk of fire. Under this recall, Apple is providing refunds or store credit for covered models. Apple warns that users should immediately stop using the recalled devices.

Apple 5W European USB Power Adapter Exchange Program

Apple's Model A1300 CE 5W European USB power adapter may overheat. Under this exchange program, Apple is replacing these models with redesigned versions (Model A1400) for free.

USB Power Adapter Takeback Program

Under this takeback program, Apple is receiving and properly disposing of counterfeit and third-party USB power adapters. There is no charge for the initiative, in which Apple is working to ensure these electronics are disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner.

Apple Ultracompact USB Power Adapter Exchange Program

The metal prongs on the Ultracompact USB Power Adapter sold with iPhone 3G devices in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, and several Latin American countries may break off inside an electrical outlet, creating a risk of electrical shock. Under this exchange program, Apple is providing free redesigned replacements (which feature a green dot) for affected models. Apple advises users with a recalled model to immediately stop using the adapter.

