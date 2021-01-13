Bain & Company tops the list of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2021

Other winners in the top five list chosen by employees are Nvidia, In-N-Out Burger, HubSpot, and McKinsey & Company.

For the fifth time, management consulting firm Bain & Company has been named the Best Place to Work in 2021, according to Glassdoor.

Rounding out the top five winners in the large companies category were Nvidia, In-N-Out Burger, HubSpot, and McKinsey & Company.

The 13th annual Employees' Choice Awards honors the best places to work in 2021 across the US and four other countries. The awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback about their job, work environment, and employer over the past year.

Bain is one of three employers to make the list every year for the past 13 years. The other two are Google (No. 6), and Apple (No. 31).

The top five best small and midsize companies (with fewer than 1,000 employees) to work for in 2021 are LifeChurch, Crew Carwash, Ike, Pariveda Solutions, and Malouf. Among the 50 best companies in this category, 33 employers are newcomers and four are rejoining the list this year, Glassdoor said.

Salesforce was the only employer to appear on five lists (US large, Canada, UK, France, and Germany).

Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in 2021 list features winning employers with 1,000 or more employees across a range of industries, including technology, healthcare, biotech and pharmaceuticals, retail, travel and tourism, consulting, and finance.

Notably, with the COVID-19 pandemic, there are six biotech and pharmaceutical employers on this year's list, a 200% increase from last year's list, including Johnson & Johnson (No. 24), Pfizer (No. 39), and Eli Lilly and Company (No. 87), Glassdoor said.

SEE: Glassdoor: The top 8 tech CEOs during COVID-19 (TechRepublic)

There are 19 newcomer employers to the US large list in 2021, including Royal Caribbean Group (No. 30), Universal Orlando Resort (No. 52), PayPal (No. 59), Northwell Health (No. 65), and Discover (No. 92).

"COVID-19 is in the driver's seat and every employer has been impacted," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer, in a statement. "This year's winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they'll rise to the challenge to support their people."

A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership, and career opportunities are always hallmarks of Best Places to Work winners, Sutherland-Wong added. "This year, we also see exceptional employers who have prioritized the health, safety, and well-being of their employees."

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management, the company said.

In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO as well as rate key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, senior management, and culture and values.

Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative, or if they have no opinion.

The top industries in the US large companies category are technology (28 companies—down from 31 companies in 2020), retail (10), travel & tourism (9), healthcare (8).

The top headquarters metro areas are San Francisco Bay Area (23 companies), New York City (11) Boston (6)

Among the 1.3 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.5.

All winning employers across this year's six categories can be found by visiting:

100 Best Places to Work – US

50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For – US

25 Best Places to Work – Canada

50 Best Places to Work – UK

25 Best Places to Work – France

25 Best Places to Work – Germany

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see