Beach office: Dream destinations offerings workcations deals for remote workers

Many companies continue to operate remotely as vaccination efforts ramp up. A number of hotels in tropical areas and scenic locales are offering packages tailored for the WFH era.

Image Getty Images/OlgaShevtsova/EyeEm

As vaccination rates ramp up and lockdown restrictions ease, passengers are taking to the skies; revitalizing a travel industry that remained all but grounded for much of 2020. At the same time, many companies around the globe continue to operate remotely. To attract telecommuters no longer tethered to the traditional office, a number of hotels and resorts are offering workcation deals. Here are 7 scene scenic destination locales offering packages to appeal to remote workers as the travel season heats up.

SEE: COVID-19 workplace policy (TechRepublic Premium)

St. Lucia

Image: Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort

The Windjammer Landing beach resort located in St. Lucia has a "Work from Windjammer" package for remote workers looking to Zoom from the Caribbean. The hotel's website rhetorically asks the question of the WFH age: "As long as we can work from anywhere, why not work from a lush tropical island?" The on-site "home office" includes Wi-Fi and a desk as well as access to the hotel's six pools, five restaurants, four bars, gym and spa.

Noord, Aruba

Image: Aruba Tourism Authority

Boardwalk, a boutique hotel, offers a workcation special for those seeking to work from Aruba which calls itself the "happiest island in the world." With a minimum of a 21-day stay, those so inclined can enjoy a stay at a coco casita for $1,155 or the two-bedroom casita for $1,960. The hotel's website says guests can work in a hammock, in a private seating area along the pool or request desk extensions for use at a reserved beach hut. Those who prefer to enjoy their breakfast delivered via a floating pool platter may be particularly interested in a Boardwalk experience.

Antigua

Image: Carlisle Bay

The Carlisle Bay Resort in Antigua has a "send a wave from work" vacation special. With a minimum of a 10-night stay, the package includes $200 in resort credit, one week of laundry service, fruit drinks and "secretarial assistance on request" starting at $420 per night. Rooms feature "workspace essentials" such as a desk, office supplies, Wi-Fi and a separate living space, according to the resort's website.

Cayo, Belize

Image: San Ignacio Resort Hotel

The San Ignacio Resort Hotel in Belize has a travel package designed "specifically for the nomad businessperson," the company's website says, and this includes a work area, airport shuttle, daily breakfast, massage and more.

Quinta do Lago, Portugal

Image: The Magnolia Hotel

The Magnolia Hotel in Portugal's Algarve region has a "Work & Stay" package starting at $2,850. Situated five minutes from the beach and Ria Formosa trails, the offer page says guests are able to transform one of the cottage's two rooms into an office space with access to tennis courts, bikes, a saltwater pool, high-speed internet and more.

SEE: These 6 places will pay you to relocate in the WFH era (TechRepublic)

St George's, Grenada

Image: Silversands Grenada

The Silversands Grenada Resort is offering a "work from home" package for telecommuters looking to visit the Caribbean island this travel season. With a minimum of a three-week stay, the package includes a home office with "tech support," airport shuttles, laundry, breakfast and lunch, weekly workout sessions and massages as well as a PCR test for quarantine release, according to the resort website.

Nassau, Bahamas

Located in the Bahamas, the Graycliff Hotel has a workcation special that includes a 50% discount on a 14-minimum stay and remote business travelers are able to work poolside or in the cigar lounge if they prefer, the website says.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, downloads, and galleries that you cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see