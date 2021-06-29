Best devices for business pros who stream video

It's not just teenagers who stream video, so here's what is needed for the ideal home setup when you're working from home.

Whether you're sitting in endless Zoom meetings, or creating original content for your job, it's helpful to have a good microphone, webcam and earbuds for your home office. Check out this selection of equipment for business pros.

Shure MV7 microphone Image: Shure The Shure MV7 is a professional-quality USB dynamic microphone that also has XLR outputs. It works for close mic applications that require vocal intelligibility with a balanced tone. It has an adjustable yoke that can be mounted onto a variety of microphone stands for flexible placement options. A touch panel user interface provides control of microphone gain, headphone level, monitor mix blend and muting. $249 at Amazon

Logitech Compass Microphone Stand Image: Best Buy Optimize your mic placement with this Blue Compass premium microphone boom arm from Logitech. The built-in cable management helps you maintain a neat, clutter-free space. This Blue Compass microphone boom arm features 360-degree rotation for flexible use and hand-tightening hinges for easy, tool-free setup. $99 at Best Buy

Dell UltraSharp Webcam Image: Dell This is the newest webcam from Dell and it is a 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) webcam with a 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor to captures more light for clear video. Features include auto white balance and auto-framing. It's Skype for Business compatible, Google Hangouts compatible, Zoom compatible, Slack compatible, Windows Hello compatible, Blue Jeans Compatible and Lifesize Compatible. $199 at Dell

Neewer Ring Light Image: Amazon Finding the best light for streaming is one of the most important parts of creating good video content. This ring light is affordable and adjustable to provide the right light where you need it. $91 at Amazon