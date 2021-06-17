Devices like the eero mesh Wi-Fi system, Echo Dot and Echo Buds are all marked down for Prime Day this year. Read to find out more about available early discounts from Amazon.

During Amazon Prime Day, thousands of products ranging from laptops and office supplies to TVs and other home goods are discounted significantly for Prime members. While members are guaranteed to find just about anything on their list at a lower price, deals on Amazon devices are especially good. Here are a few of the best deals available for Amazon devices.

Disclaimer: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

Certified Refurbished Amazon eero mesh WiFi router Image: Amazon The eero mesh Wi-Fi system offers coverage for your entire home, up to 1,500 square feet. The device can be managed with Alexa so you can manage your Wi-Fi access for various devices, has cross-compatible hardware and uses TrueMesh technology to avoid congestion, buffering and dropoffs on your network, according to the manufacturer. According to Amazon, this eero mesh WiFi router is "refurbished, tested and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device." $55 at Amazon

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) Image: Amazon The Echo Dot is one of Amazon's most popular smart speakers. It offers access to Alexa so you can play music, get answers to questions, get news updates, check the weather, control compatible smart home devices and much more. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering six months of free Amazon Music Unlimited with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices. Prime members can also save $50 off the original price of the fourth generation Echo Dot when they buy two devices. Additional details can be found on the retailer's site. $45 at Amazon

Echo Show 8 with Alexa and HD smart display Image: Amazon Amazon's Echo Show 8 features an 8" HD screen, stereo sound, and Alexa built in. The device can be used for video calling and messaging, watching TV shows or movies, displaying pictures or listening to music, podcasts or audiobooks. The Echo Show 8 can also manage your smart home with voice control or on the display screen. $90 at Amazon

Amazon Halo Band Image: Amazon Amazon's Halo Band can track intensity-based activity, measure sleep quality and quantity and measure body fat percentage. The device also works with Alexa to tell users their health summary, activity score, sleep quality and more. Membership is free for six months and includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts and programs. $70 at Amazon