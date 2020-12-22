Best gamer gifts and gear for Nintendo Switch fans

Games, accessories and even a special edition Switch will make Nintendo fans happy this holiday season.

Nintendo has been one of the hottest names in gaming this year, with the Switch selling out in the spring and restocks hard to come by. Between the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, more than 1.35 million units were sold in November alone, making it the best-selling video game console in the US for 24 consecutive months, according to the NPD Group.

Although it's been tough to buy one at times this year, it is possible now. Although special editions such as the Animal Crossing version are still a rare commodity.

If you have a Switch gamer in your household, or on your holiday list, here's a lineup of gift ideas that will give them a thrill.

steelseries Arctis 7P Wireless headset Image: steelseries Steelseries Arctis 7P wireless gaming headset works with Nintendo Switch, as well as PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, PC and Android. It has a bidrectional microphone and allows gamers to hear clear detail in their games. The Nintendo Switch doesn't offer Bluetooth connectivity, but this headset comes with a USB-C dongle for seamless in-game sound. Available in black or white.

$149 at steelseries

HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub Image: Hyper This is for anyone who has extra-long gaming sessions on their Nintendo Switch and doesn't want to plug into a wall charger. Hyper has created the HyperDrive 60W USB-C Power Hub that will charge the Nintendo Switch or any USB-C device. It is a three-port USB charger and also connects the Switch to an external 4K HDMI TV or display and USB-A device. $100 at Hyper

The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny Image: SNK Here's one for retro fans. The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny came out exclusively for Nintendo Switch in October. It's a classic fighting game that first came out in 2000 for the NEOGEO POCKET and it's been revisited for the Switch. It's available for purchase in the Nintendo eShop. $7 at Nintendo

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. Image: Nintendo The 80's are back. This system is for fans of the original Super Mario Bros. or anyone who wants to discover it anew. It's a new interpretation of the original Game & Watch design, updated with a +Control Pad. It also comes with a digital clock. $50 at Best Buy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Image: Nintendo If your Nintendo Switch gamer hasn't played Animal Crossing: New Horizons yet, it's time. It's suitable for all ages and it's a charming game that gives everyone a break from the stresses of real life. Kids play it, adults play it, and everyone is obsessed with collecting Gulliver's items from his travels and finding the coolest furniture DIYs. Nintendo's holiday update made the game festive and fun and highly suitable for the season. $60 at Target

Ring Fit Adventure Image: Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure is a way to stay in shape with the Nintendo Switch. It's an adventure game and a workout in one. It comes with a Ring-Con and leg strap accessories and the user can check their estimated pulse rate with the built-in IR motion sensor. $80 at Target

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Image: Nintendo You can race a real-world Mario Kart through your home with this game. Use the Nintendo Switch system to control your kart and watch it react to real-world obstacles. It comes in a Mario set or a Luigi set. $100 at Best Buy