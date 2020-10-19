With options from Apple, Dell, Acer, and more, you'll find the best laptop to fit your gift-giving needs.

The holidays are upon us once again, which means it's time to start shopping for gifts. With so many people working from home, you might consider getting your loved one a new laptop to make their workday smoother. Whether you're buying for a Linux lover, Apple aficionado, Chromebook connoisseur, or Windows whiz, this gift guide can help you figure out the perfect laptop to buy this holiday season.

Dell Latitude 14" 9410 Business 2-in-1 Image: Amazon The Dell Latitude Business 2-in-1 laptop is a great choice for those working from home or who have to travel a lot for work. The Latitude runs on Windows 10 Pro and is the world's smallest 2-in-1. It features a 10th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB PCIe NVMe Class 35 SSD storage, and a 14" FHD touch anti-reflective and anti-smudge touch display. Pricing starts at $1,829. Dell

Acer Swift 3 Image: Amazon Acer's Swift 3 won PC World's Editors' Choice Award in 2020. With an ultra-thin design (it's only 0.63 inches thick and weighs 2.6 lbs), 8 GB of RAM, a 512 GB NVMe SSD hard drive, 14" 16:9 FHD IPS screen, long-lasting battery (up to 11.5 hours), and Alexa built in, this laptop is perfect for business or personal use. It also includes Windows 10 Home and features two built-in microphones as well as an HD webcam with Super High Dynamic Range to help make video conferencing as clear as possible. $655 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) Image: Apple For those Apple enthusiasts on your list, consider the Apple MacBook Pro. With a 16" Retina display, 2.6GHz 6‑core 9th‑generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD hard drive, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Pricing starts at $2,399, but Apple offers several upgrade options if you want to really impress your gift recipient. Apple

Apple MacBook Air 2020 Image: Apple The MacBook Air 2020 brings all the things Apple lovers enjoy, while adding some new features. The MacBook Air has a 2 TB SSD hard drive, 13.3" high-resolution Retina display, and is very lightweight and thin. New features include faster graphics, extra storage capacity, the Magic Keyboard, a 20% larger Force Touch trackpad to allow more room for multi-touch gestures, stereo speaker improvements, and more. Pricing starts at $999. Apple

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Image: Dell The Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition comes with Ubuntu Linux 20.04 pre-installed and is one of the best ultrabooks on the market. The 13" laptop is perfect for any user, but open source enthusiasts in particular will love it. This laptop comes with an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a 256 GB NVMe SSD hard drive. Pricing starts at $1,049, but if you want to add features, several upgrades are available from Dell. Dell

Google Pixelbook Go Image: Best Buy The Google Pixelbook Go could be the perfect gift for just about anyone on your list. This 13.3" touchscreen Pixelbook features an Intel Core m3 processor, 8 GB memory, a 64 GB SSD hard drive, and built-in virus protection and Google Assistant. Also, this laptop is lightweight and versatile. Pricing starts at $649. $649 at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook 714 Image: Amazon Acer's Chromebook 714 features an 8th Generation Intel Core i3, a 14" Full HD Touchscreen, 8 GB of RAM, Bluetooth, built-in virus protection and Google Assistant (internet connection required), and a long-lasting battery (up to 12 hours). For the price, it's definitely a good option for your gift list. $600 at Amazon