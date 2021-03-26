Best stress relief products to add a little zen to the 9-to-5 grind

From smart gadgets and fidget accessories to desktop zen gardens, these stress relief products are designed to incorporate balance, clarity and mindfulness into the workday.

The modern workday, chock full of back-to-back Zoom meetings, virtual whiteboard sessions and tight deadlines, offers no shortage of stressors. There are innumerable products on the market to help mitigate work-related tension and anxiety. From tactile-focused fidget spinners to smart aromatherapy oil diffusers, here are eight of the best stress relief products to incorporate balance, clarity and mindfulness into your weekly workflow.

COVE Image: COVE Wearable product COVE delivers pulsating bursts behind the wearer's ears to provide stress relief, and the manufacturer says these vibrations "activate the part of your brain that regulates anxiety." During clinical trials, 90% of study participants who used COVE "stressed less and slept better," according to the manufacturer. $490 at COVE

ASAKUKI Smart WiFi Essential Oil Diffuser Image: Amazon Aromatherapy diffusers are a solid way to incorporate stress relief and preferred aromatics into the day-to-day workflow. This ASAKUKI model features internal LEDs for added radiance as well as a paired smartphone app and Alexa compatibility for enhanced operational control. Included aromatherapy scents include lavender, sweet orange, eucalyptus and peppermint. $37 at Amazon

Moon Pod Image: Moon Pod The Moon Pod, which the company touts as the "anti-anxiety float chair," is a modern take on the traditional bean bag chair. The Moon Pod features a curved design to offer a variety of positions ranging from upright support to full-prone power nap. $299 at Moon Pod

Bonsai Starter Kit Image: Amazon Bonsai trees have been a staple of the executive suite for decades. Aside from the desktop aesthetics, the trees allow their caretakers to cathartically prune their needles as the plant grows; a welcome hands-on distraction in the middle of a stressful work week. This bonsai kit comes with four seed types, growing pots, an instruction booklet, bonsai clippers and more to get the project started. $25 at Amazon

Zen Garden Image: Amazon Desktop zen gardens are a popular stress relief product for the office. The Tabletop Meditation Zen Garden comes with the standard rake and sandbox offering a meditative escape when stress hits a fever pitch. The product also comes with stones, pagodas, a bridge and a lotus-shaped incense holder to add some aromatherapy to the mix. $23 at Amazon

Fidget Dodecagon Image: Amazon While the fidget toy craze may have waned a bit since its heyday a few years back, there's still quite the market for these accessories. This particular product features 12-sides, each with its own fidget-friendly to-do including a joystick, gears, buttons, rollable switches, "flickers," "spinners" and more. $11 at Amazon

Thick Yoga Mat Image: Amazon A yoga mat could help some professionals take a break from workday stress by rechannelling that disruptive energy. A midday meditation, gentle yoga session or simply an afternoon stretch might help professionals swap the tension for a healthy dose of mindfulness. The unit comes with a carrying strap for compact stowing and transport for people on the go. $22 at Amazon