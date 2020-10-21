From ebikes and work pods to designer AirPods cases and portable drive-in movie theaters, these tech items are worth the splurge.

Let's face it: 2020 has been a tough year. This holiday season you deserve to splurge on yourself (file it under self care). You can start by checking out the following treat-yourself tech gifts. They may be expensive, but you're worth it.

IZIP Path+ Step Thru and Step Over ebike Image: IZIP The IZIP Path+ Step Thru and Step Over eBikes are not only practical but comfortable. Equipped with the Bosch Active Line 250W motor and 400WH PowerPack battery, riders can reach top pedal assist speeds of 20 mph and venture 30-50 miles on the Path+. Plus, the tektro mechanical disc brakes provide great stopping power. $2,400 at IZIP

Personal in-home fitness trainer Image: Hammacher Schlemmer No need to go to the gym when this wall-mounted smart screen can bring a virtual personal trainer into your home. Using Bluetooth, the 32-inch 1080p touchscreen pairs with your smartphone to provide access to pre-recorded workout classes from 10 fitness categories including yoga, pilates, cardio, strength training, and Zumba. The device also gives you access to live daily classes from world-class instructors and on-demand videos for an additional fee of $39.99/month. The in-home fitness trainer records workouts, keeps track of progress, counts calories burned, and monitors heart rates. When powered off, the device looks like a standard wall mirror. $1,600 at Hammacher Schlemmer

Oculus Quest 2 Image: Amazon Oculus Quest delivered virtual reality games with an all-in-one immersive VR experience. Its successor, Oculus Quest, comes with new features and is $100 cheaper than its predecessor. Oculus Quest 2 shares the same features as the original, except it includes upgrades like a high-resolution screen, faster processor, and reduced weight. Simply set up the device with the Oculus mobile app and log in with your Facebook account. Wireless Oculus Touch controllers precisely recreate your hands, gestures, and interactions, making every game feel real. Oculus Quest2 works with your environment, too, so you can play standing or sitting, or in spaces big or small. $300 at Amazon

Meural Canvas II Image: Amazon Display your favorite art and photography with the Meural Canvas II smart frame. Choose from your own collection of photos or purchase an annual membership ($69.95) to access Meural's library of 40,000+ works of art, licensed from museums and archives. Just swipe through the options on your smartphone or wave your hand in front of the canvas to swap out an image or pull up information on the displayed artwork. Hang your canvas in either portrait or landscape. $500 at Amazon

Portable Drive-In Movie Theater Image: Sharper Image The Portable Drive-In Movie Theater lets you enjoy movies, watch sporting events, or play video games on the included 70" screen--it even comes with a stand. It combines an LED projector, 12" speaker, and subwoofer in a convenient rolling design. Additional features include HDMI and USB inputs for projections, plus Bluetooth, line in, SD and USB inputs for music. It also includes a remote control and a wireless microphone. $600 at Sharper Image

Dior luxury Apple AirPods case Image: Dior Be the envy of your friends with an Apple AirPods smooth calfskin leather case designed by luxury designer Dior. The Apple AirPod case can be attached to a bag or a belt loop for that casual tech chic look. $370 at Dior