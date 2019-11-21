Black Friday 2019: The best deals on Apple products

Apple doesn't need the Black Friday fray--everyone wants its products--but some retailers still have great deals on your favorite Apple must-haves.

This year, Black Friday is Nov. 29, and--thanks to the preferred product (tech, of course!) and the convenient medium of the internet--most shoppers will not have to resort to the usual Black Friday plebeian behavior to secure the best deals on Apple products. Apple is notorious about not having heavy discounts on its products, but there are deals worth your attention.

Check yourself before you wreck your bank account on Black Friday deals

Be aware that some deals have already begun and what's included here are goodies that are either available now or will become available on Black Friday. Some retailers consider Black Friday as "after 10 pm Nov. 27" online, and after 6 pm Thanksgiving day. Before you hand over (or type in) your credit card info, check that you're getting the deal as advertised. Deals can vary depending on whether you're buying online and what day or time you access the deal.

In most states, Best Buy will open at 2 pm Thanksgiving day. Target opens at 5 pm Thanksgiving day and closes at 1 am Friday, reopening at 7 am the same day. Online sales may begin earlier.

Know the Black Friday lingo

Black Friday deals dubbed doorbusters are usually in actual retail stores. Often, these deals are very discounted and are available in a limited supply. While they may be enticing, it's not worth risking life and limb to claim a doorbuster.

Early Black Friday ban

Did you know that in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, Black Friday sales are prohibited on Thanksgiving day? But after the clock strikes midnight and Nov. 29 is officially ushered in, all bets are off.

To take advantage of some of Best Buy's best Black Friday sale prices, you need to be a member of the retailer's My Best Buy rewards program. The basic tier is free.

Black Friday deals for Best Buy members

Black Friday deals for non-members of the Best Buy rewards program

Starting Thanksgiving day through Black Friday, several carriers will have deals at Best Buy on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro, with a trade-in of your old iPhone and the activation of an installment plan on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. You'll pay based on the value of your trade-in. The $699 iPhone 11 will be available at $199 with a trade-in when your installment plan is paid off.

Costco's Black Friday deals on Apple products

You can become a Costco member, starting at $60 a year.

From now until Dec. 2, save $250 on a 13" MacBook Pro (8GB, 256GB SSD, Intel Core i7), and pay $1,500.

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday online sales

Save $10 on AirPods with wireless charging case

Save $200 on the 13" MacBook Air (8GB, 128GB SSD), and pay $700.

Save $250 on the 13" MacBook Pro (8GB, 128GB SSD), and pay $1,000.

Save $250 on the 13.3" MacBook Pro (with touch bar, Intel Core i5 8GB, 256GB SSD, in space gray), and pay $1,200. The same MacBook, but with 128GB SSD in silver, is $1,000.

Save $300 on the 21.5" iMac (with 4K Retina Display, Intel Core i5 3.0 GHz, 8GB Memory, 1TB Fusion Drive, 2GB Radeon Pro 560X Graphics), and pay $1,150.

Save $250 on the latest 13.3" MacBook Pro (with Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD, in space gray), and pay $1,200.

Save $250 on the latest 13.3" MacBook Pro (with Touch Bar, Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD, in silver), and pay $1,000.

Save $330 on the 27" iMac (8GB, 1TB Fusion)

If you purchase an iPhone 11 or iPhone XR, agree to a T-Mobile activation, and have a phone trade-in, you can save $580.

On Dec. 2, save $200 on the 13" MacBook Air (8GB, 256GB SSD), and pay $1,000.

Save $79 on the 2019 10.2" iPad (128GB, Wi-Fi), and pay $350.

Save up to 15% on both App Store and iTunes gift cards--the $40 multipacks, $50 cards, and $100 cards. A $100 gift card will be $85.

The 27" iMac with Retina 5K Display (early 2019) (8GB DDR4 RAM/1TB fusion drive) will be $1,600. The 8GB DDR4 Ram/512GB will be $1,949, and the 16GB DDR4/512GB will be $2,100.

The Apple Watch Series 5, with GPS only and with the addition of cellular service, will be from $384 to $749. Series 4 watches will range from $199 to $369.

Black Friday sales are online Wed., Nov. 27, at 10 pm and in stores Thanksgiving Nov. 29, starting at 6 pm.

Buy an Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, and activate a new installment plan to receive a $300 Walmart gift card.

Buy an Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR with a new installment plan, and you'll receive a $450 Walmart gift card on the XS and $400 on the XS Max and XR.

2019 AirPods with a standard charging case, which normally sell for $159, will be $129.

Save $70 on an Apple Watch series 3 GPS, and pay $129.

Save $80 an iPad 7th Generation 32 GB, and pay $249.

Save $400 on a 2018 Apple 10.5" iPad Pro WiFi, 512GB, and pay $599.

Save $100 on a 6th generation Apple iPad 128GB with Wi-Fi, and pay $329.

Save $80 on a 10.2" 2019 32GB iPad, and pay $249.

PriceWaiter lets consumers negotiate a better deal for themselves so they will save--at minimum--the percentages listed below. Percentages are off the MSRP.

Save at least 14%: 13.3" MacBook Pro (Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD).

Save at least 13%: 13.3" MacBook Pro (I5, 8 GB, 256 GB SSD, MLUQ2LL/A).

Save at least 3%: 13.3" MacBook Air (Intel Core i5 8GB 128GB macOS Laptop MREA2LL/A).

Save at least 7%: 13.3" MacBook Air (Intel Core i5 8GB 128GB macOS Sierra Laptop).

Save at least 1%: PowerHouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone.

Orders generally ship within one to three business days of your purchase. Any exceptions are on the product page.

Amazon's Black Friday deals on Apple products

The online retailer juggernaut will, of course, have some Apple products in its Black Friday offerings:

Save $500 (and get free one-day shipping) on the 27" iMac Pro (Retina 5K display, 3.2GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD in space gray), and pay $4,499.

Save $450 on a on the 15" MacBook Pro (16GB RAM, 512GB Storage in Silver), and pay $2,349.

Target RedCard holders and Circle loyalty program members can access Black Friday deals starting Nov. 27. You'll get a $200 gift card when you activate either the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max., and the lower-monthly cost iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max with Verizon or AT&T; this deal is available from 7 am Black Friday through Dec. 1.

Target will sell the new 32GB 10.2" iPad for $250 (originally $330), the lowest-ever price on this model. It will offer the Apple Watch Series 3 starting at $170, and you'll save $30 on multiple styles. (The Apple Watch Series 5 will stay at its regular price point.)

