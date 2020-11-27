Blockchain training courses: Master the basics with this online boot camp

With this training bundle, you'll also learn how the financial services industry uses artificial intelligence and machine learning, how to run a startup, and more.

Image: iStockphoto/Iaremenko

Blockchain is adopted across industries to help with copyright protection, authenticating event tickets, and even adding layers of transparency in the supply chain. Forecasts suggest that global blockchain technology revenues will experience massive growth in the coming years—with market valuations for blockchain tech expected to climb to over $39 billion by 2025. This means there's still time to get in on the ground floor of this financial revolution, and the Ultimate FinTech & Blockchain Bootcamp Bundle is here to help.

With eight courses and 85 lessons, this popular online training offering will teach you what you need to know about blockchain technology, FinTech, robot-advisors, and much more—all through instruction that's easy to follow even if you've never dabbled in cryptocurrencies.

If you're completely new to the field, start with the Introduction to Blockchain course, which walks you through the basic methodology and terminology of this powerful platform. From there, learn about topics pertaining to cryptocurrency markets, valuations, financial forecasts, investment strategies, market capitalizations, and more.

You'll even take a deep dive into FinTech through lessons that focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and a variety of other important topics that lie at the heart of today's most advanced financial industries and markets.

Or, if you're primarily interested in creating your own cryptocurrency startup, there's an entire course that's dedicated to teaching you how to raise funds, find your market specialization, and operate with any budget.

