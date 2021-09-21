Celebrate IT Professionals Day by finding the best tech job for you

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

If you're considering applying for an IT job or want to make a career change within the tech industry, now is the time to do it.

It's the third Tuesday in September, which means it's IT Professionals Day. According to nationaltoday.com, IT Professionals Day was created in 2015 "in an effort to show appreciation for the tech wizards who take care of the nuts and bolts so that the average worker's station stays hooked up to the company network and operates flawlessly,"

Be sure to celebrate the IT pros in your life--a simple Slack message or cup of coffee will do. If you're feeling left out of the festivities, now is the best time to apply for a tech job or make a career change within IT.

"Tech industry hiring has increased by more than 120,000 positions according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report 'Employment Situation' report," wrote TechRepublic contributor Lance Whitney in the article "Hiring at US technology companies reaches near two-year high."

Whitney continued, "Job postings for open technology positions are also on the rise. Such posts jumped past 321,000 in August, with 30% of them involving emerging technology, CompTIA said in a new tech jobs report."

In terms of hiring activity, Whitney reported that "software and application developers came in first in August with 96,900 new jobs. Emerging tech and data was second with 87,400 new jobs, followed by IT support specialists with 27,300, web developers with 20,300, and systems analysts with 20,000."

Learn more about the job requirements and responsibilities for some of the most in-demand IT jobs in the following TechRepublic Premium Hiring Kits. Who knows? Next year on the third Tuesday in September your co-workers may be thanking you.

Hiring Kit: Database Engineer In general, database engineers manage a company's flow of information by designing and maintaining a database that provides informative and relevant data to other employees within the organization. The work typically involves working closely with other data professionals. Database engineers must also have expertise in programming languages and application development. TechRepublic Premium

Hiring Kit: Database Administrator Database Administrators determine the most effective and efficient way to collect, structure, and store data so that it can be readily retrieved when it's needed. The Database Administrator accomplishes this vital task by working with data scientists, information technology professionals, and decision makers to assess how data will be collected and what form it will take. TechRepublic Premium

Hiring Kit: Computer Forensic Analyst The typical job duties of a Computer Forensic Analyst involve the examination of electronic equipment ranging from basic USB flash drives to entire enterprise IT infrastructures. Whether it is a personal computer, smartphone, or encrypted hard drive, the analyst's job is to search, find, and document exactly what information can be gathered from a device. TechRepublic Premium

Hiring Kit: Security Architect A Security Architect develops and implements both preventive security protocols and effective response policies and procedures for system security breaches. Most importantly, the Security Architect also takes ownership and responsibility for the success, and for the failures, of their policies and protocols. TechRepublic Premium

Hiring Kit: System Integration Specialist A System Integration Specialist may be called upon to support a specific integration project or to operate as a general "make it work" fixer in support of a department or business unit. To be successful, System Integration Specialists need substantial general technical knowledge of how IT equipment and software work and the uncanny ability to apply that technical knowledge to system-related problems. TechRepublic Premium

Hiring Kit: Python Developer Python Developers must have superior coding and programming skills as well as a demonstrable ability to communicate and successfully collaborate with other team members. They should also be skilled in translating vague concepts into plans of action and achievable milestones. In addition, Python Developers often collaborate with a team of developers, product managers, and other stakeholders. TechRepublic Premium

Hiring Kit: Application Support Engineer Generally falling under the auspices of IT support, the Application Support Engineer's duties may include providing technical support for developing new software to meet new business needs, installing new systems as the are developed, and maintaining current systems in terms of both functionality and security. TechRepublic Premium

Hiring Kit: Back-End Developer The behind-the-scenes activity of a modern website and the systems that make it dynamically responsive are designed, programmed, and constantly tested by the Back-End Developer. Back-end Developers create, code, and improve the server, server-side applications, and databases that, when combined with front-end apps, help create a functional, seamless experience for the end-user. TechRepublic Premium

Hiring Kit: Network Engineer Operationally falling somewhere between Network Administrators and Network Architects, the Network Engineer is tasked with implementing the vision of the architect while providing user-friendly tools for the admins. In short, Network Engineers know more about how well a communications network is performing than anyone else in the organization. TechRepublic Premium

Hiring Kit: Mainframe Systems Programmer Mainframe System Programmers take responsibility for implementing and maintaining an organization's server computer, as well as performing updates and routine maintenance on the mainframe computer to prevent problems from arising. They accomplish this task by installing, testing, and updating hardware, software, and operating systems. Mainframe Systems Programmers often have extensive experience with older legacy systems and programming languages, too. TechRepublic Premium