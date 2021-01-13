Computer and IT is the No. 1 field for remote work careers

The job platform site FlexJobs 8th annual "Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs" list includes 32 tech companies, too.
Certainly, 2020 was the year of COVID-19, which spread devastation throughout the world, and one of its numerous impacts was a swift and dramatic upheaval of the enterprise. In an effort to slow the spread, office workers were sent home to telecommute, thus, eventually normalizing remote work. Those once opposed to it have grudgingly realized the benefit of the dispersed workforce and many companies have now given employees the option to make the move to telecommuting permanent. The job-seeker site FlexJobs has just released its eighth annual "Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs" list, which, in addition to companies that most seek remote workers, includes the types of jobs most likely to offer remote opportunities.
"The coronavirus pandemic has permanently reshaped the workplace and how, when, and where people work," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs, in a recent post on the FlexJobs site. "Business models have been forever disrupted with the realization that remote work is smart, strategic, and sustainable for companies to embrace, improving not only the bottom line but also providing benefits to the overall workforce."
The new report is based on the job-posting histories of approximately 57,000 companies from January to December 2020. Companies and positions were classified as "remote," which meant some level of remote work, including during the pandemic, 100% remote work, hybrid positions as well as companies that give employees the option to work remotely.
Top career fields
Those in the area of computer/IT and healthcare have the most opportunities for remote jobs, followed by project management, sales, accounting and finance, customer service, and marketing.
The fastest-growing career categories were assessed from March to December 2020, by the growth of remote positions were marketing, administrative, HR and recruiting, accounting and financing, graphic design, customer service, writing, mortgage and real estate, internet and e-commerce, and project management.
"While a wide variety of jobs can be done from home, some of the most popular remote job titles include accountant, customer service representative, nurse, project manager, recruiter, teacher, web developer, and writer," Flexjobs said.
Top tech-related companies for remote work
- Lionbridge
- TTEC
- Liveops
- Sutherland
- Citrix
- BELAY
- Oracle
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- UKG – Ultimate Kronos Group
- VIQ Solutions
- Twilio
- Dell Technologies
- CrowdStrike
- Veeva
- SAP
- Red Hat
- Shopify
- NTT DATA
- GitHub
- Keywords Studios
- Elastic
- SAIC – Science Applications International Corporation
- Motorola Solutions
- Tanium
- Parexel
- TEKsystems
- ServiceNow
- Alight Solutions
- Cisco
- Leidos
- Kraken
- Collabera
The total top 100
The complete list of the top 100 best companies for remote work (all industries). Asterisks indicate companies which have made FlexJobs' Top 100 list every year since 2014:
1 Lionbridge
2 TTEC
3 Liveops
4 Working Solutions
5 Kelly Services/Kelly Connect *
6 Williams-Sonoma
7 TranscribeMe
8 Sutherland
9 Robert Half International
10 Transcom
11 UnitedHealth Group *
12 Cactus Communications
13 Citrix
14 EF Education First
15 Randstad
16 K12 *
17 Supporting Strategies
18 Aerotek
19 Kforce
20 BELAY
21 Amazon
22 VocoVision
23 Oracle
24 Thermo Fisher Scientific
25 Salesforce *
26 Motion Recruitment Partners
27 Pearson Online & Blended Learning K-12
28 CVS Health *
29 UKG – Ultimate Kronos Group
30 Aetna
31 Ajilon
32 Accounting Principals
33 PRA Health Sciences
34 Aquent
35 Anthem, Inc. *
36 VIQ Solutions
37 Citizens Bank
38 Twilio
39 Pearson
40 IQVIA
41 Dell Technologies *
42 CrowdStrike
43 KPMG
44 Humana *
45 Veeva
46 SAP *
47 Red Hat
48 Philips
49 Shopify
50 Atlassian
51 Apex Systems
52 Paylocity
53 Achieve Test Prep
54 NTT DATA
55 Haynes & Company
56 eXp Realty
57 GitHub
58 Home Point Financial
59 Keywords Studios
60 Elastic
61 Boldly
62 SAIC – Science Applications International Corporation
63 Beacon Hill Staffing Group
64 General Dynamics Information Technology
65 Syneos Health
66 Adecco
67 SPECTRAFORCE
68 Wells Fargo
69 Motorola Solutions
70 Tanium
71 ADP *
72 Parexel *
73 Pega – Pegasystems, Inc.
74 Grand Canyon Education – GCE
75 Vaco
76 Merck
77 Change Healthcare
78 Literably
79 TEKsystems
80 LanguageLine Solutions
81 ServiceNow
82 Alight Solutions
83 Cisco
84 USAA
85 ReCharge Payments
86 Stryker
87 FlexProfessionals
88 Flagstar Bank
89 Western Governors University – WGU
90 Vitamin T
91 Upwork
92 Leidos
93 Capital Group Companies
94 Soliant Health
95 Kraken
96 Pfizer
97 McKesson Corporation
98 Vistaprint
99 Collabera
100 Profit Factory
Tips on finding and landing a remote job
FlexJobs recommends that job seekers do research and suggests starting with companies, products, and services you admire. They caution against scams and suggest your initial research should include identifying the legitimacy of the company. Lastly, if you're a job seeker who is not entirely certain of what you want to do, FlexJobs recommends you consult with a career coach.
Remote work is definitely a thing now, with 95% of respondents to a previous FlexJobs report saying they're as productive or much more productive working from home.
