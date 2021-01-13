Computer and IT is the No. 1 field for remote work careers

The job platform site FlexJobs 8th annual "Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs" list includes 32 tech companies, too.

Certainly, 2020 was the year of COVID-19, which spread devastation throughout the world, and one of its numerous impacts was a swift and dramatic upheaval of the enterprise. In an effort to slow the spread, office workers were sent home to telecommute, thus, eventually normalizing remote work. Those once opposed to it have grudgingly realized the benefit of the dispersed workforce and many companies have now given employees the option to make the move to telecommuting permanent. The job-seeker site FlexJobs has just released its eighth annual "Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs" list, which, in addition to companies that most seek remote workers, includes the types of jobs most likely to offer remote opportunities.

"The coronavirus pandemic has permanently reshaped the workplace and how, when, and where people work," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs, in a recent post on the FlexJobs site. "Business models have been forever disrupted with the realization that remote work is smart, strategic, and sustainable for companies to embrace, improving not only the bottom line but also providing benefits to the overall workforce."

The new report is based on the job-posting histories of approximately 57,000 companies from January to December 2020. Companies and positions were classified as "remote," which meant some level of remote work, including during the pandemic, 100% remote work, hybrid positions as well as companies that give employees the option to work remotely.

Top career fields

Those in the area of computer/IT and healthcare have the most opportunities for remote jobs, followed by project management, sales, accounting and finance, customer service, and marketing.

The fastest-growing career categories were assessed from March to December 2020, by the growth of remote positions were marketing, administrative, HR and recruiting, accounting and financing, graphic design, customer service, writing, mortgage and real estate, internet and e-commerce, and project management.

"While a wide variety of jobs can be done from home, some of the most popular remote job titles include accountant, customer service representative, nurse, project manager, recruiter, teacher, web developer, and writer," Flexjobs said.

Top tech-related companies for remote work

The total top 100

The complete list of the top 100 best companies for remote work (all industries). Asterisks indicate companies which have made FlexJobs' Top 100 list every year since 2014:

Tips on finding and landing a remote job

FlexJobs recommends that job seekers do research and suggests starting with companies, products, and services you admire. They caution against scams and suggest your initial research should include identifying the legitimacy of the company. Lastly, if you're a job seeker who is not entirely certain of what you want to do, FlexJobs recommends you consult with a career coach.

Remote work is definitely a thing now, with 95% of respondents to a previous FlexJobs report saying they're as productive or much more productive working from home.

