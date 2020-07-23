Corning's new Gorilla Glass Victus can withstand 2 meter drops with improved scratch resistance

Samsung will be the first Corning customer to adopt the new Gorilla Glass Victus on its products.

Corning introduces Gorilla Glass Victus Watch Now

Corning introduced Gorilla Glass Victus on Thursday, and it's the seventh generation of Gorilla Glass. It replaces Gorilla Glass 6, which was introduced in 2018. In lab tests Gorilla Glass Victus had twice the scratch resistance as Gorilla Glass 6 and it could be dropped from 2 meters without damage.

Corning analyzed feedback from more than 90,000 customers to find out what they wanted most from their smartphones, and drop and scratch performance nearly doubled in importance over a seven year period.

"This material really sets a new threshold in performance for Gorilla Glass," said Scott Forester, division vice president, marketing and information, Corning Gorilla Glass. "Our customers, when we survey them, continue to come back and say durability really ranks high in their needs list. And we say, 'Great, do you want us to improve scratch or improve drop?' And they say, 'Yes, do both.' And so that's really what we tackled on this glass innovation was to do both on drop improvement and scratch improvement, which is really an innovation."

Since the glass offers increased durability against both scratches and drops, it doesn't use the numbering system that Gorilla Glass has used in the past. If it had, this would have been Gorilla Glass 7, since it's the 7th generation of the glass. Forester explained, "We think it's so unique that we went away from our typical numbering nomenclature and wanted to create a new name for the glass. And that's what we came up with Gorilla Glass Victus and Victus really means to live and survive. And survive after drop after drop, after drop."

John Bayne, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Consumer Electronics, said in a press release, "Dropped phones can result in broken phones, but as we developed better glasses, phones survived more drops but also showed more visible scratches, which can impact the usability of devices. Instead of our historic approach of asking our technologists to focus on a single goal – making the glass better for either drop or scratch – we asked them to focus on improving both drop and scratch, and they delivered with Gorilla Glass Victus."

Image: Corning

Forester said that Gorilla Glass Victus survived the "nuke test" that Corning does in the lab and it's twice as strong as the previous generation of Gorilla Glass and it's four times stronger than competitor's glasses. It can be dropped up to 2 meters without damage, whereas competitive aluminosilicate glasses typically fail when dropped from less than 0.8 meters, according to Corning.

The first Corning customer to use the glass will be Samsung, according to Corning, although the company couldn't reveal which devices it will appear on. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will be on August 5, when Samsung is expected to unveil its newest smartphone. Gorilla Glass has been used on previous versions of Samsung's Galaxy lineup of smartphones.

Since Gorilla Glass was used on the first Apple iPhone in 2007, it's been designed into more than 8 billion devices by more than 45 major brands.

