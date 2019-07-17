Developers: Why remote work is the new norm

86% of developers said they currently work remotely in some capacity, according to a DigitalOcean report.
Remote work and flexible schedules are the way of life for most global businesses, and developer jobs are heading in the same direction, according to a DigitalOcean report released on Wednesday.
The report characterized remote work as "the new normal," with 86% of the 4,500 developers surveyed globally saying they currently work remotely in some way. Of the responses who said they do not work remotely at all, the majority (62%) said it is because their company doesn't allow it.
Remote work provides a bevy of benefits, for both employers and employees. Employers, get a larger talent pool and lower turnover rates. Research has shown employees are more productive when able to work in environments of their choosing.
Some 43% of developers cited the option to work remotely as a must-have when considering a company's offer, and 53% of respondents said they would think less of a company that doesn't offer any remote work options, the report found.
A stereotype exists about remote workers feeling isolated or disconnected from their work teams, the report said, but 71% of respondents said they feel very connected to their company's community when working remotely. Advances is workplace collaboration tools and cloud computing have led the charge in improved communication between long-distance employees.
Remote work has drastically improved work-life balance for employees, the report found, which is a big reason the trend has become a norm. Remote employees said this working style reduces the stress of commuting (77%), provides the ability to work from wherever they want to live (75%), and allows them to care for children or family members (56%).
