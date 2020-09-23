Dice celebrating 30 years as a tech career site

To celebrate the milestone, the company is launching new features and a career guide.

Tech career site Dice is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the release of a new career guide and some new additions. The Guide to a Successful Technology Career features comprehensive career advice to help aspiring and early stage technologists build a successful career and leverages Dice's three decades of experience and leadership in the technology sector, the company said.

The guide includes salary information, tech job listings by city, emerging hubs, and digital job capacity from 2020 to 2025.

Dice has also launched a series of features to help technologists further their careers and employers hire the quality professionals they need.

"When Dice started in 1990, the total population of those in computer systems design in the United States stood around 413,000,'' said Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company of Dice, in a statement.

Back in 1990, the dominant programming languages were Cobol and Fortran, and Dice originated as a Bulletin Board Service (BBS), Zeile noted. Today, that same subset has more than 2.2 million technologists, he added.

With a total of twelve million technologists across tech fields in the US in 2020, the growth of the industry is palpable, Zeile said.

"Two things, however, have remained constant [since 1990],'' he said. "First, there has been consistent growth in the need for more technologists in the US, with the dot-com bubble and the Great Recession having little effect on the trajectory. Second, the quality of tech talent still makes all the difference. One gifted programmer can have an outsized impact on the productivity of a team."

In the last 12 months, Dice surfaced over one million unique jobs to candidates, the company said. The site has nine million technologist profiles.

Elevating trust between recruiters and technologists

To help build trust and long-term relationships between technologists and recruiters, Dice has launched Recruiter Profiles to enable recruiters to showcase their areas of strength and expertise and highlight their tech focus by promoting their latest news, future hiring needs, and upcoming events.



Recruiter Profile is the first of many additions Dice said it is adding to help realize its longer-term vision of a space where recruiters and technologists can connect more directly and transparently.

Protecting the privacy of technologists

Privacy and security remain critical in technology's ever-changing landscape. To protect privacy, Dice has launched Private Email, which automatically anonymizes a technologist's email address when they make their profile visible to recruiters. This gives technologists full control over when they share their personal email address, Dice said.

Dice Private Email also allows recruiters to receive detailed email metrics about how effective their candidate communications are, emphasizing mutual respect among Dice's trusted network of technologists, recruiters and hiring companies.

The era of remote work

Technologists have had a longstanding preference for remote work. The Dice 2020 Tech Salary Report showed that 61% of technologists said they would prefer to work remotely at least half the time, although only 24% said they could do so.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly changed the attitude of many employers around remote working as it became a business necessity. Dice responded with a new remote jobs filter providing technologists a fast solution to apply for the work-from-home roles they're pursuing.



Since its release earlier this year, technologists on Dice are applying to remote jobs nearly three times more than office-based positions, according to the company.

