Drone bees and agriculture robots could could solve shortage of pollinators and laborers

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has a long history of robotics research, and we caught up with the head of the robotics, Professor Yael Edan, to learn about one fast-growing area of the university's work in robotics—agriculture.

Yael Edan describes the latest human-robot interaction and developments in agricultural sciences, led by the advances in drone bees and agricultural robots. A calibrated, intelligent sprayer can identify, specifically, both grapes and leaves and "spray only on those...that was a huge project. Another project we're developing, a small drone will pollinate flowers, tomato flowers."

Edan continues, "We were involved in a previous clever robots for agriculture EUFB7 project, and we're currently involved in a horizon 20-20 sweeper, a sweet pepper harvesting-robot." They'll work with other world leaders in the field to commercialize the robot, upon the project's completion.

Says Edan, "There's a lack of bees worldwide, so plant pollination is the critical element in all the agriculture production. We're trying to develop a small bee. Currently it's in the format of a drone. Some plants can pollinate, only if there's enough wind. Some plants need a current location of the pollination onto the flower itself, so we're dealing currently at phase one, of just creating enough wind. We need to identify where the flowers are, and the drone accompanies the wind produced, enough for pollination.

Our primary concern is a detection of the flowers. We submitted a paper in which we detect flowers using deep learning techniques and good results sufficient for the drones to start doing their work.

Throughout the modern world there's a lack of agricultural workers. I began this work in the 1990s. I did my PhD at Purdue [University] and since then, there's been no workers willing to go into the tedious, hot, low-wage agricultural work. Agricultural-automation continues and it's possible robots can do different tasks, like selective spraying or harvesting. Robots will work with humans, but won't completely replace them. The farmer won't allow that, as he wants 'the green thumb' in the loop, and he still wants to be in control.

But, he wants and needs assistance. There's not enough workers. They're paying huge rates in the EU in order to harvest. Israel is importing people. The U.S.A. imports people from Mexico, so the modern world, at least, is dealing with a lack of the traditional, and the integration of robotics."

