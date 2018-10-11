EdX addresses tech skills gap with online master's degrees under $10K

EdX.org, founded by Harvard and MIT, has launched a series of new online Master's degree programs in desirable fields like analytics, computer science, and cybersecurity, according to a Thursday press release. The programs are offered by top-ranked, high quality universities often at a low cost, added the release.

The online Master's program from EdX was launched after a successful run of the initial pilot program, said the release. Partnering with Georgia Institute of Technology in Analytics, the pilot program had 250 students in Fall 2018, growing to more than 1,200 students in Fall 2018. Georgia Tech's Online Master of Science in Analytics (OMS Analytics) degree is offered for less than $10,000, according to the release.

Some of the in-demand subjects available in the degree programs include data science, cybersecurity, computer science, and analytics, said the release. Several of the programs cost $10,000 or less, added the release.

"Digital technology is revolutionizing every aspect of our society and changing the nature of work. Existing industries are evolving while new fields are emerging, and there is a clear demand for the advanced knowledge needed to succeed in this new workplace. However, the investment of time and money required to gain this knowledge through a traditional on-campus Master's degree is a challenge for many," said edX CEO and MIT Professor Anant Agarwal in the release. "EdX is launching Master's degrees that address both of these challenges. These stackable programs deliver the critical knowledge needed and demonstrate how we are pioneering graduate-level education at scale."

The demand for flexibility and mobility in the workplace is growing, so it is only logical that students would want the same benefits. EdX's program is ideal for those who work full-time, are on a budget, travel for work, or have a family. The online courses provide opportunities to those who may not have been able to consider pursuing a Master's degree previously.

"Our Online Master of Science in Analytics degree grew quickly at scale, demonstrating a clear demand for affordable, high quality education. With the addition of our new Online Master's in Cybersecurity, we're offering thousands of learners the opportunity to become leaders in two of today's most competitive fields," said Nelson Baker, dean of Georgia Tech Professional Education, in the release.

EdX.org is partnering with high-level institutions to offer low-cost online Master's degree programs in many in-demand industries.

The online programs provide a flexibility that is great for employees who work full-time or travel often for work.

