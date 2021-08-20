Emerging trends in IT spend, workforce training, data analytics and more

Featured Content
TechRepublic Premium conducts a monthly survey and crafts a paired research report to provide executives and IT teams with the latest tech trends. This roundup features four popular resources based on research findings related to low-code solutions, the benefits of workforce training, the various ways COVID-19 has impacted IT spending and more.
Research: Workforce training is worth the investment, increasing productivity and job satisfaction
In the age of digital transformation, technology moves fast, and it's easy to fall behind on the latest skills and software. Workforce training is a great way to keep employees up to speed on in-demand tech, and retraining opportunities can serve as a refresher course for employees looking to brush up their knowledge. As this premium report highlights, effective workforce training investments can increase productivity and boost employee job satisfaction; timely considerations amid a tight labor market and high workforce turnover.TechRepublic Premium
Research: Increased use of low-code/no-code platforms poses no threat to developers
Low-code and no-code solutions have surged in popularity in recent years, leading to speculation that these options could potentially mitigate the need for software developers. This TechRepublic Premium report dives into the topic head-on, to understand how and where companies are using low-code no-code solutions and if such additions are reducing in-house developer staffing.TechRepublic Premium
Research: COVID-19 causes SMBs to increase IT deployment and spending
The switch to remote work at scale has presented new security challenges for teams overseeing these networks, as telecommuters log on from home via a mixed bag of personal and company devices. At the same time, companies have rapidly accelerated digital transformation strategies to support remote teams with a vast suite of virtual collaboration tools. This TechRepublic Premium report details the various ways COVID-19 has impacted technology spend as well as the types of hardware, cloud services and SaaS features companies are deploying.TechRepublic Premium
Research: BI and data analytics usage up; but companies lack skills needed to take full advantage of tools
Business intelligence and data analytic platforms are popular ways to assess company operations and identify new business opportunities. Data visualization tools and dashboards allow companies to transform droves of data into useful tools, but these solutions are difficult to tap if companies don't have the know-how to implement them. This TechRepublic Premium report highlights the myriad ways companies are using these solutions, the benefits of implementation and the initial roadblocks hindering adoption.TechRepublic Premium