Gifts to buy the PS5 fan right now: Headsets, controllers, games and gadgets

Here are the best headsets, games and gadgets to go with the in-demand next-gen PS5 console this holiday season.

The PS5 console and digital edition are sold out everywhere and people are scrambling to score a unit online or with in-person walk-ins at Walmart and GameStop. Some people have given up and plan to look in early 2021. Regardless, there are a lot of cool accessories available to go with the PS5. Some parents might decide that gifting a bundle of accessories with a handmade coupon the gift recipient can exchange for a PS5 console as soon as they're more readily available is the best they can do.

And if you're lucky enough to have already purchased a PS5 console from a pre-order or a restock, then you're definitely in need of the right accessories to go with it. The PS5 comes with one controller in the box, but sometimes it's great to have a spare on hand, and it's essential for multi-player games like Diablo. You'll also need a charging station, altho the new PS5 version is sold out everywhere. Sony has produced the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, but it's also sold out. The Arctis 7P wireless headset from SteelSeries is a fantastic alternative. And then you'll definitely want the new PS5 Media Remote if you plan to use the new console as a media center.

Arctis 7P wireless gaming headset Image: Steelseries The Arctis 7P wireless gaming headset is designed for PlayStation 5 and is compatible with PlayStation 4, PC, Android and Nintendo Switch. It has a 24-hour battery life for long gaming sessions, and it has lossless 2.4 GHz wireless audio for ultra-low latency gaming. The sound is crystal clear on this headset and you'll hear the tiniest details during your gameplay so you won't miss a thing. $150 at Steelseries

DualSense Wireless Controller Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment The new DualSense Wireless Controller has a new Create button to give players additional ways to produce gaming content and broadcast gameplay. It has a new black and white two-toned color scheme, which is a change from the standard single color controller. $70 at Best Buy

HD Camera Image: Best Buy The HD Camera for the PS5 allows players to add themselves to gameplay videos and broadcasts in full HD capture. $60 at Best Buy

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for PS5 Image: Best Buy Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the sequel to the original Call of Duty: Black Ops and it deals with the Cold War's geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. This version is designed for the new PS5. $70 at Best Buy