Graduation guide: Top gift ideas for high school and college grads

Graduations are about to take place all over the world, and whether your favorite grad is ready to chill for the summer, or add on a few extra classes, this curated list includes something for their next stage in life.

If you're looking for a useful or whimsical gift for a high school or college graduate, here's a selection to choose from whether they're a gamer, planning a summer at the beach, or ready to sign up for more classes to hone their skills.

All33 BackStrong C1 Vegan Leather Chair Image: All33 School days are done, but the real work is just beginning. The BackStrong C1 vegan leather chair is designed for work or play, and comes in three colors - solid black, red with a black frame or tan with a black frame. It is supposed to promote better posture by relieving pressure points and giving lumbar support. It offers a 360-degree swivel and seat-height adjustment, and foldaway arms. It's designed for people who are 4'11-1/2" to 6'1" and up to 275 lbs. It comes with a 60-day guarantee. $799 at All33

Scuf Impact controller Image: Scuf Gaming The Scuf Impact controller has unique customizable features and it's one of Scuf Gaming's most popular models for PlayStation and PC gamers. It's available in a range of colors to suit everyone's style. School is out, time for the grad to get their game on. $161 at Scuf Gaming

Icemule Cooler Image: Icemule Cooler The Icemule Cooler is a backpack and a cooler. It comes in three sizes and that means a day at the beach, or a hike, comes with ice-cold drinks at hand. $114 at Icemule

Nuheara IQbuds2 Max Image: Nuheara Being able to block out sound while traveling or studying is essential, and Nuheara's IQbuds2 Max feature active noise cancellation with hybrid noise controls and personalization features so that users can fine tune their sound environment. This includes giving each user a hearing test to adjust the buds to the user's preferences and blocking out external noises with a finger tap as needed. $399 at Best Buy

Exo Scuf Image: Scuf Gaming The Exo Scuf cushion offers support for gamers. It keeps the spine aligned and promotes better posture. Your favorite grad will realize that mom was always right—sitting up straight has its benefits. $39 at Scuf Gaming

JBL Quantum 800 headset Image: JBL School is out and now gaming is in. This wireless JBL Quantum 800 headset will work whether your grad gamer is breaking in a new console or they're into PC gaming. It has active noise cancelling and Bluetooth 5.0. $199 at Amazon

Speks Geode Image: Speks The Speks Geode magnetic fidget sphere is a desk toy that seems to magically assemble as the pentagons snap into place due to rare earth magnets. $24 at Speks

U is for Unicorn Image: Chronicle Books This whimsical, witty book explores the A through Z's, from Angel Investor to Napping Pod to Zero-Emissions Vehicle and it's perfect for a grad heading into the tech industry. "U is for Unicorn" is written by Loren Girimonte and Jasmine Wibbens. $10 at Amazon

Goodbye Salad Days: Kevin Faces Adulthood Image: Chronicle Books The salad days of childhood are over as any grad heads out into the real world. "Goodbye Salad Days: Kevin Faces Adulthood" is for the grad who is facing their own quarter-life crisis without mom and dad there to handle the bills any longer. Written by Traer Scott. $13 at Amazon

Speks 2.5mm magnet balls Image: Speks The Speks 2.5mm magnet balls are a stress-relief toy that works for students at school or at the office. Just be forewarned, once you start playing with these, it's hard to stop. $27 at Speks