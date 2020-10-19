Great tech gifts for traveler safety and comfort

Some people may limit how much they're traveling now, but lockdown has likely sent many jonesing for plane, train or automobile travel, so take the occasion to gift items for an anticipated venture.

As people are starting to reconsider a return to travel, the criteria has changed, and in addition to choosing a great getaway, a fun road trip, a short or long journey, travelers have other considerations to ponder: What can they bring that will make them less stressed, more safe and comfortable? Here's a look at some fun tech-related gifts ideal for someone planning for or aspiring to plan for a trip, business or personal.

ESHLDTY waterproof indoor/outdoor power strip surge protector ESHLDTY No matter how tech-oriented a hotel is, there never seem to be enough plugs for the business and personal traveler. The ESHLDTY waterproof indoor/outdoor power strip surge protector features a 6-foot extension cord, three AC-outlets and socket electric shockproof overload protection, and 1500 joules. The cord is getting an upgrade, too. https://comingsoon.eshldty.com $27 at ESHLDTY

Calm X Gravity: Travel blanket Gravity Travel anxiety is nothing new. Instead of popping a pill before boarding a plane, people are turning to essential oils and other less chemical-y ways to stay calm. This therapeutic 10 lb. weighted blanket comes with a carrying case to sit atop most rolling suitcases, it measures 66" x 48" and comes in Calm Blue. Each blanket includes a duvet cover of "breathable technical fabric designed to wick moisture" (machine washable) and an inner-weighted five-grade glass beads piece (hand-wash only, air dry). Also included is a one-year subscription to the Calm App, designed for sleep, meditation and relaxation. Provide your email for $20 off. $175 at Gravity

Timekettle M2 language translator Timekettle Instant translation, right in your ear. Looks almost identical to AirPods, the M2 can translate 40 languages and 93 accents, six languages offline translator with Bluetooth and App. The two-way online translation covers, according to the manufacturer, 85% of the world population. It has smart-touch sensors, can play music, answer or reject a phone call, has play/pause/skip the track, activate voice assistant with quick touch compatible with Apple and Google, six hours of listening and translating, a portable charger can extend it to 30 hours. An Android offline package is included for an additional $30 $100 at Amazon

Ricoh Theta SC2 360-degree camera Ricoh It only looks like an Amazon fire remote control. It's a camera that's lightweight and designed for travel, and features a high-speed wireless transfer to upload photos quickly onto a smartphone. Compact and brightly colored, it can take 360-degree still images or video. It's available in white, blue, pink and beige. $300 at Ricoh

ExactMade 59S UVC LED Handheld Disinfecting/Portable Sanitizing Wand Exactmade Eventually, travel may seem viable again. For some, business has made it necessary. This portable sanitizing wand is excellent for those traveling or just navigating around this coronavirus pandemic world. Ultraviolet-C light kills germs, viruses, bacteria and fungi. To use, wave over the non-living area you want to disinfect for a few seconds and the light destroys the organism's ability to replicate. Comes with the wand, a USB charging cord, a carrying back and protective eyewear. It has a 15-day battery life, is ozone and chemical free and powered by 20 X UVC LED, eliminates up to 99.9% germs. Approved for air travel and has a child-lock safety feature. $119 at ExactMade

Canon Powershot Zoom Canon Compact telephoto monocular that can pair with smartphones. It's lightweight and has100mm, 400mm and 800mm telephoto viewing capability. Available for pre-order for its November 2020 launch. It also features: Auto focus when viewing through the electronic viewfinder (EVF) and recording images and video with face tracking

Optical Image Stabilization for shake correction

0.39 inches, 2.36 million dots EVF

12-megapixel still-image capture

Full HD video capture up to 30p (29.97)

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connection with the Canon Camera Connect app and use of compatible mobile devices

Live view and download of photos and videos with the use of the Canon Camera Connect app

USB C terminal for charging and supplying power

Micro SD memory card slot $300 at Canon

PuroPro Puro Sound Labs volume-imiting headphones Puro Sound The PuroPro adheres to the Puro Sound Labs mission to protect consumers' hearing, and the headphones are also volume limited to 85 dB for up to 8 hours per day, and 95 dB for up to 50 minutes per day, as recommended by the World Health Organization. The headphones are equipped with Puro Balanced Response Curve technology, to deliver a listening experience with crisp vocals, plus two adjustable ANC levels. The wireless Bluetooth v.5 headphones are lightweight, foldable and come with a matching hard cover carrying case, ideal for travel, with batteries that Puro Sound said provide up to 28 hours playtime with ANC, 32 hours without and 300 hours of standby time. $200 at Amazon