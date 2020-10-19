Holiday tech gifts for under $25

Not everything in today's tech has to cost a fortune, and there are plenty of great tech-related gifts for those on a budget, or for those who find their holiday list expanding.

You absolutely can be a thoughtful gift-giver, even if you're on a budget. We took a look at tech-related gift items that cost $25 or less and there's a surprising amount of fun and useful items to be had. These products will definitely come in handy for those who find their gift list growing longer. Here are some gifts that will be appreciated and still not break the bank.

Kami Mini indoor camera Kami A tiny indoor security camera, the Kami Mini includes AI facial detection, optional emergency response with support for up to five locations, Alexa and Google assistant compatibility, clear night vision, a two-way microphone, and high-accuracy human detection to prevent false alerts. To make the camera even smaller, it can be popped out of its stand and placed anywhere. Made with proprietary EDGE-based AI. It retails for $30, but a TechRepublic code (TECHREB20) brings the price down to $24. $24 at Amazon

Old World Christmas Smartphone ornament Old World Christmas There's definitely someone on your holiday gift list who can just never seem to get off the phone. For them or "in honor" of them, this is a cute little glittery reminder of the device we're so reliant on. $18 at Old World Christmas Store

Sleep headphones Bluetooth eye mask XOTUUY Block out light ( XOTUUY says 100%), create a dark zone, listen to music without headphones, can be worn to bed at home or while traveling. Lined with memory foam, it has a 200mAH LiPO battery with two-hours charging time, 10 hours of music, or 12 hours of talking with 100 hours standby time. Alternately, it will work with a 3.5mm audio cable. $24 at Amazon

TECBOSS LCD writing tablet drawing board, doodle pad Tecboss This drawing board writes in colors, and the user can paint, write, doodle, take notes, and it can be used as an office memo board. Features an 11" display and comes with a stylus and erase key. The screen should be unlocked before using the one-key erase all. Lightweight and slim, it can be used "at least 10,000 times" and the battery for "at least eight months." $18 at Amazon

Arctic Eagle screen magnifier for cell phones Arctic Eagle This screen magnifier for cell phones features a curve screen magnifier with a foldable phone stand 12" mobile-phone projector. The company claims that the curved screen is more suitable for a human eyeball. It has an upgraded HD blue-light fresnel lens magnifying a phone screen 2.5 times, and "protects eyes from radiation, discomfort, and visual fatigue caused by long-term focus on the small screen. Hands free and requires no battery." $10 at Amazon

Solar phone charger 20000mAh portable outdoor mobile power bank Yelomin This charger is made of ABS+PC+silicone material. It's also a compass and two-bright LED flashlight with an SOS mode. Charging speed is subject to sunlight intensity. Also charges with a USB cable and is compatible with smartphones, tablets and other USB devices. It can charge two smartphones or one table at full speed. It can be recharged through solar or an outlet. $23 at Amazon

Yootech two-pack wireless charger Yootech If one is good, two is better, right? This is a two-pack Qi-certified 10W max wireless charging pad compatible with iPhones, Galaxy, Note, AirPods. The gift of two means that whoever you give this to won't have to keep unplugging and bringing it between the bedroom and home office. It offers a 10W fast-charge mode for Samsung, 7.5W charge for the iPhone and 5W standard charge mode. It's also case-friendly, meaning it can charge through most cases. $22 at Amazon