How tech divides Millennials, Gen Xers, and Baby Boomers in the workforce

Multiple generations of workers inhabit today's workforce, but most have conflicting opinions about technology, according to a Thursday report from CompTIA. Even though most employees have the same general career goals, many hold onto stereotypes about their younger or older coworkers, added the press release.

The report surveyed about 1,000 business professionals over a wide age span—reaching a gap of even 40 years or more. Regardless of age differences, the survey showed all employees to share common career aspirations. Some 65% of all respondents said they aim to reach financial security, 51% want to be passionate about their work, and 49% hope to achieve a healthy work/life balance, said the report.

While their goals overlap, work methodology differs between generations, specifically in relation to technology. This difference is most explicitly seen in Millennials, a generation that grew up in an increasingly technologically-driven world. And in the past few years, Millennials have flooded the labor force with 56 million workers, outnumbering both Gen X (53 million) and Baby Boomer (41 million) employees nationally, said the release.

Technology is a huge deciding factor for Millennials on the job hunt. In fact, 71% of Millennials said that how much an organization embraces technology influences where they decide to work, according to the release. On the other hand, technology use influences 66% of Gen Xers and 53% of Baby Boomers.

The gap is higher for actual use of major tech applications. For example, 51% of Millennials reported using online or cloud-based tools for word processing and spreadsheets, while only 33% of Baby Boomers confirmed the same behavior, said the release.

Because of the gap in age, the generations don't experience or view the workplace in the same manner either, said the release. Nearly two-thirds of Baby Boomers don't see younger workers as loyal, and six in 10 said younger workers act more entitled. Half of Millennials believed older workers are too rigid and set in their ways, added the report. And nearly half of Gen X workers said older employees are not as technologically-skilled.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The Millennial, Gen X, and Baby Boomer employees who make up today's workforce all have similar career goals. — CompTIA, 2018

While goals might be the same, Millennials are much more comfortable using technology, and view their older colleagues as rigid and stuck in their ways. — CompTIA, 2018

