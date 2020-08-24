How to remotely control a Zoom meeting
by in Software on August 24, 2020, 10:17 AM PST

Learn how you can start a Zoom meeting from a computer and pass control to your mobile device.

Video chat apps: What to consider when choosing between Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or another platform
Watch Now

Controlling a Zoom meeting from a computer is simple enough if your keyboard and mouse are right in front of you. But how do you control the meeting if you're not within arm's reach of your hardware? This could be the case if you're using a large screen TV or other monitor where the keyboard and mouse are not easily accessible.

SEE: Video teleconferencing dos and don'ts (free PDF) (TechRepublic) 

One handy option is to start the meeting from your computer, join it from a phone or tablet, and then change the host to yourself on your remote device. You can then control all the important features and options in your meeting directly from your mobile device. Let's see how this works.

Start and host your Zoom meeting from a computer as you normally would. Then join the meeting from your mobile phone or tablet using a meeting link or the meeting ID number with the password. To avoid confusion, mute the sound and keep the camera turned off on your mobile device (Figure A).

Figure A

figure-a.jpg

At the Zoom screen on your computer, click the Participants icon. Hover over the name you used to join the meeting on your mobile device and then click the More button. At the flyout window, click the command to Make Host (Figure B). Click Yes to the prompt asking if you want to change the host.

Figure B

figure-b.jpg

On your mobile device, turn on the audio and video. On your computer, you can now turn off the audio or video or leave the meeting entirely. If you think you may need to pass control back to your computer at some point, then remain in the meeting, but with the video and audio off (Figure C).

Figure C

figure-c.jpg

You now have full control of the meeting on your mobile device. Tap the screen to access the basic controls, such as Audio, Video, Share Content, and Participants (Figure D)

Figure D

figure-d.jpg

Tap the More icon to access additional commands, including Chat, Meeting Settings, Minimize Meeting, and Virtual Background (Figure E).

Figure E

figure-e.jpg

You can always pass control back to your computer if necessary. Otherwise, keep control on your mobile device. To end the meeting, tap the screen, tap the End button, and then tap the button to End Meeting For All (Figure F).

Figure F

figure-f.jpg

Also see

Editor's Picks

By Lance Whitney

Lance Whitney is a freelance technology writer and trainer and a former IT professional. He's written for Time, CNET, PCMag, and several other publications. He's the author of two tech books--one on Windows and another on LinkedIn.

Related Topics:

Software CXO Enterprise Software Developer Open Source Software Mobility Software on ZDNet
Show Comments

Editor's Picks