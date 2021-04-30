How to reopen offices and keep employees and customers safe

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

These policies and procedures will help your office return to in-person work.

If one lesson has come out of the last year, it's this: Sometimes you have to act with incomplete information, instead of taking a wait-and-see approach. Living and working throughout a global pandemic has shown the importance of learning to live with change, to be agile and to adapt quickly.

As more people get vaccinated, business leaders are opening up offices and preparing for a hybrid model with some workers in the office and some remaining remote. This collection of policies and guides, from TechRepublic Premium, will help businesses create best practices to ensure that their employees can return to work in a safe environment.

Post COVID-19 return to work policy This policy makes it easier for businesses to reopen after more than a year of almost 100% remote work. These guidelines tell employees what businesses expect from them as well as what extra steps the company is taking to protect employees. View on TechRepublic Premium

COVID Vaccination Policy This policy sets guidelines for business leaders who want to require vaccination for employees who want to return to in-person work. The purpose of this policy is not to mandate vaccination as a term of employment but to ensure the safety of colleagues, customers and suppliers. The policy also covers the possibility of booster shots for the vaccine and exemptions for employees with certain medical conditions. View on TechRepublic Premium

COVID-19: A guide and checklist for restarting your business There's a lot of work to do before a company can reopen its doors. This checklist takes you through the entire process from preparing the office to changes to daily operations andnew HR policies. There's also guidance on how managers must address their own approach to leading a team to accommodate the extra stress and logistical challenges that the pandemic has created. View on TechRepublic Premium