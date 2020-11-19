How to use the new Google Calendar event add tool

Google Calendar has a new event add interface and Jack Wallen is here to show you how easy and efficient it is to use.

Google is always changing things. Sometimes for the better, sometimes not. Recently, Google updated how we add events to the Google Calendar, and this time around the scent is decidedly fresh. With the new event add interface, creating new events is more efficient and cleaner.

Although you might balk at having to do things differently, trust me when I say this particular new is certainly better. Let me show you how this new interface works from your desktop browser.

How to add a new event to your Google Calendar from your desktop

Open Google Calendar and click on a date and time you wish to add a new event. In the resulting popup, give your new event a title (which will show up in your calendar). Usually the only other piece of information I add are notes for the particular event because, most often, they are articles I have to write and I always make notes for them in Google Calendar. For that, I click Add Description Or Attachments. An embedded mini editor will open that allows you to type out anything you need for notes. You can even format those notes within the editor and add links. From this same window you can change the calendar the event is added to by clicking the name of the calendar near the bottom-left. When you select a calendar the visibility and notification sections will appear for configuration. Finally, add guests, location, and even a Google Meet option. When you've finished configuring the event, click Save and that's it.

For me, the new Google Calendar event add interface is a marked improvement over what they used to offer. Give it a try and see if you don't find adding events to your Google Calendar to be considerably more efficient and fresh.

