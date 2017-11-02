Infographic: The wrong tech can ruin your meeting; here's how to fix it

Meetings: Love them or (more likely) hate them, they're a part of office life that is unlikely to go away anytime soon. Whether in-person or virtual, meetings attract the ire of most everyone at some point—and a large reason for that frustration is technology.
With meetings taking up such a large portion of our week—11.8 hours on average, according to Cincinnati Bell Technology Services (CBTS)—it's important that they flow smoothly and time isn't wasted.
Technology can go a long way toward making a meeting valuable, or transforming it into a total frustration. A recent CBTS infographic looked at what's going wrong and steps you can take to improve the meeting experience.
How technology becomes part of the meeting problem
When it comes to meeting technology, products designed to help are often a hindrance. 87% of professionals surveyed reported frustration and stress due to technology failures in meeting rooms.
83% said they depend on technology to perform meetings and collaborate, meaning that the majority of people in the workplace both rely on technology and are frustrated by it.
Technology doesn't have to be a sore spot though. All that's required is for IT to understand complaints and determine how to fix the issues.
Perfecting the art of the modern meeting
According to the survey, most people still believe that the right technology can make meetings easier—butwhat kinds of technology do they think will do that?
CBTS identifies four things:
- Tech that works at the touch of a button
- Wireless technology
- Tech that allows sharing from any device
- Easy-to-use video conferencing software
Making that kind of technology flow with meetings requires planning based around things that need to be done before, during, and after meetings.
Before meetings make sure to standardize a product choice across the entire company, and be sure it's simple to use—the average participant should need to do nothing more than click a button.
During meetings the technology should allow for easy plug-and-play sharing. It also helps remote attendees to be engaged if real-time touch screen markup technology is available.
After meetings there should be analytics available to help gauge the meeting's effectiveness. Better yet, take audio recordings or screen captures so that participants can refer to events later on for clarification.
