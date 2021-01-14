Introducing Hub350, the latest addition to Canada's largest tech park

The new facility in Ottawa is a "brand new ecosystem for industry, academic and finance partners" to co-exist and collaborate--and fuel its already welcoming job market.

Image: KNBA

Residents of Ottawa have something to look forward to this summer, the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) will open the doors to a new global tech center, Hub350 at the Kanata North Technology Park (KNTP).

SEE: TechRepublic Premium editorial calendar: IT policies, checklists, toolkits, and research for download (TechRepublic Premium)

Hub350 is designed to help secure a "better post COVID-19 future, and serve as a foundation for the special economic district development project 350 Legget." It will also be the "gateway for member companies to industry, academia, and finance communities in Canada's largest technology park," promotional material noted.

Located 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa, it is being developed as a multi-use community, what KNBA described as "a living lab for a highly educated and tech-oriented workforce to gather to live, work, play, and learn."

"Our primary focus is on connecting a community of hard-working and passionate professionals with the endless opportunities our tech park has to offer," said Jamie Petten, president and executive director of the KNBA in a press release. "Here they can grow professionally and contribute to the betterment of a community on the path of becoming a world-class technology district."

In order to connect members of the tech park to a wide range of resources, the Hub350 will be supported by and connected to three pillars: Private sector, finance, and academia.

It will be the home of Discover Technata, Canada's largest aggregated tech job board, and Discover Technata is looking for job seekers from around the world to go to Kanata North. There are more than 10,000 open jobs advertised on the Discover Technata Job Board, as well as an additional more than 500 job positions available with member companies located in the park. More than 500 companies contribute and post to the platform's job board.

Kanata North Technology Park is comprised of 540 companies with 24,000 employees and is the largest tech park in Canada. It has been referred to as Silicon Valley North, and the University of Ottawa has offices there, notably its students from engineering, law, and the Telfer School of Management. Carleton University also recently established a satellite campus there, too. Both universities are offering talent, research, and training directly to KNBA members.

Hub350 will be the foundation of the special economic district development project 350 Legget, which the KNBA said will "be the primary node within Canada's largest tech park that will emerge as a mixed use innovation district activity centre with ecosystem partners collaborating in this shared space. "

"This will be a gateway to growth, to finance, to talent, to success," Petten said. "The Hub350 space will be the truest intersection of nature and technology—a trendy, natural atmosphere to attract world class talent and companies, while showcasing Kanata North as Canada's destination to live, work, play, and learn."

It hopes to "position itself as the world's primary 5G tech hub with exciting and disruptive businesses operating in clean tech, defense tech, software, and other tech verticals," KNBA promotional material stated. "The technology park is home to the city's connected and autonomous vehicles (CAV) public test track, where Ottawa was the first Canadian city to launch testing of an on-street autonomous vehicle (AV) communicating with live city infrastructure."

"We're excited for the launch of Hub350, which will better support our member companies and will further the Ottawa region as one of the world's leading tech capitals," said Vicki Coughey, KNBA chair.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, downloads, and galleries that you cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see