IT engineering jobs you should consider

Considering a new job in IT? Engineering should be on your list of options.

As technology accelerates, companies must hire new IT talent to keep up. IT engineers are critical members of any IT team, supporting companies in the design, installation and management of entire networking systems.

An IT engineer's role includes many responsibilities that businesses require for this tech-driven world. For example, they update critical software applications, troubleshoot company-wide network issues and provide support during cybersecurity threats.

Due to the complex nature of computer systems, IT engineers have a chance to pick from a wide range of career paths. You can truly choose a direction that matches your interests, whether that's gaming or the cloud.

These four hiring kits from TechRepublic Premium will introduce you to some of these roles, including salary ranges, skill sets required and what to expect.

