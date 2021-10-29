Learn all you need from this training bundle on Azure, Windows and Microsoft 365

Develop in-demand skills in popular Microsoft services now and switch to a lucrative tech career in 2022.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft isn't only the provider for most of the world's computer operating systems, it's also one of the top cloud computing platforms, which means mastering the company's services is an excellent path to a well-paid career. So, if you hope to make a major career move next year, you may want to look at the self-paced courses in the affordable Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows and Azure Bundle.

You can begin with the Windows 10 courses if you like. "Microsoft MD-100: Windows 10" will train you to become an expert administrator in Windows Desktop. You can find out the quickest methods of configuring Windows 10 devices in "Windows Configuration Designer," while "Microsoft Desktop Optimization Pack" demonstrates the components in MDOP and how they work in Desktop Management.

Learn how to automate Windows administration tasks and those of other applications in "PowerShell Basics" and manage desktops remotely from the cloud in "Remote Desktop Services (RDS)." Rounding out the Windows desktop courses is "Microsoft MD-101: Managing Modern Desktops." And you can learn the fundamentals of Windows servers in "Windows Server 101." You can start researching resume and job interview tips at this point.

Enterprise courses include "Microsoft MS-100: Microsoft 365 Identity & Services," which covers Microsoft 365 Services to help you pass the MS-100 Exam. "Microsoft MS-101: Microsoft 365 Mobility & Security" will teach you to become an enterprise management expert. And "Windows Hello for Business" covers enterprise devices, as well as their client applications.

"Microsoft Teams for Systems Administrators" and "Microsoft Exchange Online" cover those two popular applications. All the rest of the classes are on Microsoft Azure, the world's fastest-growing cloud computing platform.

"Microsoft Azure Cloud Computing Platform & Services" offers a firm foundation in Azure infrastructure and is an enormous crowd favorite: Students rated it 4.57 out of 5 stars. It's not really surprising, since ITPro TV courses are popular for their talk-show format.

Follow up with "Microsoft Certified Azure Fundamentals (AZ-900)" to build on that and learn how cloud services operate on Azure. "Microsoft Azure Administrator (AZ-103)" and "Microsoft Certified Azure Administrator Associate (AZ-104)" will help you develop into a master Azure administrator. Then "Hands-On with WVD" will teach you about deploying and managing a WVD environment using the Azure portal.

Don't miss this opportunity to become a Microsoft Services expert. Grab The Complete 2021 Microsoft 365, Windows and Azure Bundle while it's only $69.99 (normally $5,015).

