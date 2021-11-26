Learn Python, JavaScript, Raspberry Pi, SQL and more for only $12 during this Black Friday sale

No matter what your experience or skill level, this bundle has courses that could boost your income, including one that can turn a complete novice into a certified programmer in seven days.

There has never been a better time to train for a career in the lucrative tech industry. The average annual salary for entry-level Python programmers is more than $80,000, and in addition to eight other valuable courses in The 2022 Premium Computer Science Career Path Certification Bundle, there is one that will help you obtain that certification in as little as seven days. Best of all, if you use coupon code BFSAVE70, you can purchase this bundle for just $12 during our Black Friday sale (normally $1,800).

Python is super easy to learn. The "PCEP: Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer Certification Prep Course" will help you pass the PCEP-30-01 and PCAP-31 exams that will allow you to be certified as a Python programmer after a week.

Or start with Java: It's easy to learn, as well. "Java: A Complete Tutorial from ZERO to JDBC" is an enormous favorite of students, they rated both the course and the teacher 4.9 out of five stars. Instructor Lawrence Decamora spent five years at Sun Microsystems as a Java trainer, and students find his hands-on teaching method engaging

Javascript developer is a cool job, and you can learn those skills with hands-on practice in "Javascript from Scratch: The Ultimate Beginner's Course." While "Raspberry Pi For Beginners—Complete Course" uses fun projects to help students develop skills.

After mastering your choice of coding language, you can start learning lucrative data skills. Once spreadsheets are no longer enough and you're ready to move on to SQL, you'll learn what you need in "From 0 to 1: Heavy Lifting with SQL & Databases."

Since the cloud is such a huge part of future computing, you'll learn the ropes in "GCP: Complete Google Data Engineer & Cloud Architect Guide." In "Learn By Example: Spark Streaming 2.x," you'll practice with live Twitter data to learn all about stream architecture, as well as other kinds of continuous data.

You'll have lifetime access to these courses, so you need not rush to finish them all. But when you feel ready, "Probability Foundations for Data Science" and "Hypothesis Testing for Data Science" could be very useful to you.

Don't miss this opportunity to develop lucrative tech skills, grab The 2022 Premium Computer Science Career Path Certification Bundle while you can use coupon code BFSAVE70 to get it for only $12 during our Black Friday sale. Note: This coupon code is good through Dec. 5, 2021.

Prices subject to change.