Microsoft PowerShell: Learn how to automate your workday

There isn't much that beats being able to set a great many of our work tasks to just perform themselves automatically instead of having to manually complete each one. System administrators and IT professionals who may be just starting to use Microsoft Powershell Scripting can now rejoice because the inexpensive Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle explains exactly how to use automation to work more efficiently.

"Learning Task Automation Using Windows PowerShell" was created specifically to teach IT professionals just beginning to familiarize themselves with PowerShell scripting how to automate small daily tasks in a way that can improve the efficiency of their workflows. The course covers Powershell fundamentals, such as how best to handle files and using the task scheduler for file purging, service restarts and more.

The "Active Directory (AD) Management Using Windows PowerShell" class can teach system administrators how PowerShell scripting can be used to automate daily tasks that are Active Directory-related. It covers the basics of PowerShell and Active Directory, such as handling bulk requests, managing groups and users, and more.

The bundle's final course, "Advanced Scripting & Tool Making Using Windows PowerShell," provides more practice for system administrators by using real-world situations. There is even information about using PowerShell to automate tasks that interact with products from companies other than Microsoft.

Former students of these courses have been very happy with them. Verified purchaser, Alex R., rated the bundle a perfect five out of five stars, and nicely sums up why: "Well-organized training on PowerShell and its uses/functions. Power-user training at a reasonable price."

