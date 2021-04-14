Mother's Day gift guide 2021

10 gifts mom will want this year whether she's a techie or not.

Your mother made your life easier, and now it's your turn to make hers trouble-free or at least as close to it as you can. What better day to bestow a tech-related gift than on Mother's Day?

Did you know that despite the decries of commercialization, the origins of Mother's Day were much more altruistic? A pacifist, Anna Jarvis advocated for the holiday as a day of peace, set aside to honor all mothers because Jarvis believed a mother is "the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world." Jarvis' campaign began in 1905, but it wasn't until 1911 that all U.S. states observed the holiday. Jarvis actually deplored greeting card manufacturers and florists who used it as a business opportunity, and she even organized boycotts. Jarvis was placed in a sanitarium until she died, and her five-year stay was paid for by businesses in the floral and greeting card industries.

While Jarvis felt the day should be acknowledged through a handwritten letter of love and gratitude, there's no reason why today you couldn't do both: Write that love letter and present your mother with one of these very cool and practical gifts.

Bottle Wine Chiller from Hisense Image: Hisense This high-capacity wine chiller marries modern design and functionality to maximize beverage taste. It is a 54-Bottle capacity stainless steel built-in/freestanding wine chiller, with six soft-close shelves that keep vibrations to a minimum. The energy-efficient, low-E and UV protected glass door filters UV rays and protects stored wine from premature aging. Its frost-free design keeps clear glass displaying your mother's wine collection. $499 at Lowes

Aromatherapy Humidifier by Air Innovations Image: Air innovations Designed to alleviate stress, it operates quietly for uninterrupted sleep. It features a permanent ceramic filter (never needs to be replaced), anti-microbial tank and base to freshen with clean moisture. The manufacturer claims that the anti-microbial tank prevents the growth of germs. It runs up to 96 hours on one tank and has five mist settings, a rotating mist nozzle, adjustable humidistat and more. $76 at Amazon

Tempest outdoor light system by Weatherflow Image: Weatherflo Tempest can trigger your mother's outdoor lights based on the actual brightness of the sky and will enable her thermostat to use the weather conditions outside her home to conserve heating and cooling use. It can automate her sprinklers to operate based on rainfall. She (or you) can get text alerts when lightning is approaching. $329 at Amazon

Roborock's S4 Max robot vacuum Image: Roborock The Roborock S4 Max robot vacuum with "Lidar Navigation" has 2000Pa strong suction, multi-level mapping, and is Wi-Fi connected with no-go zones. Amazon Alexa is required, and the price reflects that. If mom already has Alexa, the S4 is $430. $480 at Amazon

FluidStance from Fillup Image: Fillup Keeping hydrated is just smart, but remembering to drink our daily intake of water can be a challenge. Mom will appreciate easy accessibility to drinking water. FluidStance's Fillup is designed to encourage consumers to keep hydrated throughout the course of the day, whether they are hunkered down at their desks on a tight deadline or getting that last glass of water in before heading to bed. Your mother will have her own personal 110-ounce water tower. $139 at Fillup

Luma Pro from Violux Image: Violux Luma Pro is a smart UV-C sanitizer that will let your mother professionally clean everyday objects in as little as one minute with three times the disinfection power. Luma can clean large objects or multiple objects simultaneously. She'll be able to disinfect anything from phones, tablets and remotes, to children's toys, pacifiers, bottles, pet toys and more. Luma is even food-safe. It features four UV-C lamps, 32 watts of UV-C power and an optical quartz floor. $499 at Violux

Comma Home's Bamboo weighted blanket Image: Comma Home Weighted blankets are surprisingly comforting, even for those not using it for therapeutic purposes. By using bamboo instead of cotton or polyester, Comma Home created a breathable weighted blanket for hot sleepers and for summer sleeping. No more overheating or sweaty nights, and best of all, your mother will get a boost in quality sleep. Available in Powder Blue and Cool Grey, and either 15- or 20-pound styles. $149 at Comma Home

Scanza from Kodak Image: Kodak For the mom who wants to cherish her memories forever, this all-in-one device lets her scan, view, edit, convert and save old 135, 126, 110 and Super 8 negatives and slides so she will be able to look back at older photos, such as the ones before camera phones made all but professional cameras obsolete. $160 at Amazon

Tovala's Smart Oven Image: Tovala Your mother has probably cooked more meals than she can recall, so why not make things easier on her with Tovala's Smart Oven, which pairs with weekly meal deliveries. Mom can put together a meal without prep or cleanup. She can sip a glass of wine while her smart oven cooks dinner. She can scan a QR code on the dish, and Tovala steams, bakes and broils automatically, cooking lunch or dinner for you. Tovala can also scan the barcodes of nearly 1,000 frozen grocery store products (pizza, waffles, burritos and dozens of frozen items at Trader Joe's) and auto-cook as well. No preheating or setting a cooking cycle, she just has to press start. You can also buy it at Tovala.com for $199, but you must order the weekly meal deliveries six times. $299 at Amazon