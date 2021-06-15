Non-IT pros will build the bulk of tech products and services by 2024, according to Gartner

In 2023, the firm expects that revenue totaling $30 billion "will be generated by products and services that did not exist pre-pandemic."

On short notice, the coronavirus pandemic transformed the way people work, learn and socialize. On Monday, Gartner released forecasts about accelerated digital transformation efforts amid COVID-19, the shifting roles of non-IT employees, future product development and more. Turns out, the bulk of new tech solutions could be crafted by non-IT workers in the not-so-distant future, according to the report.

"Digital business is treated as a team sport by CEOs and no longer the sole domain of the IT department," said Rajesh Kandaswamy, distinguished research vice president at Gartner, in a press release. "Growth in digital data, low-code development tools and artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted development are among the many factors that enable the democratization of technology development beyond IT professionals."

COVID-19 and digital transformation

Overall, Gartner said it expects non-tech professionals will build the vast majority (80%) of "technology products and services" by 2024, according to a press release, stating that a "new category of buyers outside of the traditional IT enterprise who are occupying a larger share of the overall IT market" are driving the trend.

"Technology encroachment into all areas of business and among consumers creates demand for products and services outside of IT departments. These buyers' needs do not always fit neatly into offerings from traditional providers," said a portion of the release, adding that the coronavirus pandemic has compounded this.

During the coronavirus pandemic, digital transformation efforts accelerated across industries as companies looked to tap automated solutions, artificial intelligence and more to enhance their day-to-day workflows. In the release, Gartner said it expects that revenue totaling $30 billion "will be generated by products and services that did not exist pre-pandemic" by 2023.

Non-tech companies and product launches

At the same time, the coronavirus pandemic has also provided an "entry point for anyone who was able to serve pandemic-induced needs" and "reduced barriers for those outside of IT to create technology-based solutions," the release said, with listed "entrants" including business technologists, data scientists, "citizen developers" and AI-generating software solutions.

In the next year, the company said it anticipates "high-profile announcements of technology launches from non-tech companies to proliferate."

"The availability of business technologists provides new sources of innovation and the ability to get work done," Kandaswamy said in the release. "Thus, technology and service providers will need to extend their sourcing of ideas and technology development into new communities, whether they are based on citizen development, their own customer communities or other sources."

