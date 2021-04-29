Now Hiring: Job openings at the top-ranked LinkedIn companies

Ten best places to work that offer skill development, professional training, continuing education reimbursement, mentorships, employee resource groups and more.

Image: Constantine Johnny/Moment/Getty Images

What constitutes a top company in the United States? LinkedIn quantifies it as companies that "help employees build a professional foundation that sets them up for success both at the company and beyond." After taking a pandemic break in 2020, LinkedIn has released its fifth-annual ranking of the top 50 best workplaces for career growth.

The workforce has just about survived the challenges of the unprecedented pandemic, but LinkedIn clarified that the world of work is transforming. It noted that "decades of automation, the rise of artificial intelligence and a new shift to remote work have all reshaped what our professional lives look like, and what we're expecting from our employers."

LinkedIn adopted a new methodology for 2021; It added companies that invest in their talent, to the original criterion of companies that attract talent.

The new methodology has seven key pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression:

Ability to advance Skills growth Company stability External opportunity Company affinity Gender diversity Educational background

Also included in LinkedIn's announcement are the companies' most in-demand roles and skills, as well as links to information on each company.

Here's a look at the top 10 of the list of 50.

1. Amazon (internet)

Amazon is the parent company of Whole Foods, Audible, Zappos, Zoox and others.

Full-time headcount: 1,298,000

Top U.S. locations: Seattle, New York, San Francisco Bay Area

Fastest-growing skills: user experience design, digital illustration, interaction design

In-demand jobs: health and safety specialist, station operations manager, learning manager

Good to know: Amazon's retail business grew astronomically during the pandemic, and it hired approximately 400,000 people in the U.S. last year. Amazon has more than 30,000 openings now with a remote on-boarding system. The company also encourages internal mobility (Dave Clark, head of global retail, started as an operations manager at a Kentucky fulfillment center)

2. Alphabet (information technology and services)

Alphabet is the parent company of Google, YouTube, Waymo and others.

Full-time headcount: 135,300

Top U.S. locations: San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Seattle

Fastest-growing skills: GitHub, Data Structures, React.js

In-demand jobs: digital specialist, field sales specialist, business systems analyst

Good to know: During the pandemic, people counted on Alphabet—the parent company of Google, YouTube and more—to help. Google's Cloud service was popular with businesses; revenues grew 47% year over year to more than $13 billion for the No. 3 cloud provider. YouTube siphoned TV viewers, as well as creators who wanted more freedom. This year, it will add at least 10,000 new full-time jobs in the U.S. and invest $7 billion in offices and data centers across 19 different states.

3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (financial services)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is the parent company of J.P. Morgan, Chase and others.

Full-time headcount: 255,300

Top U.S. locations: New York; Columbus, Ohio; Chicago

Fastest-growing skills: asset allocation, emerging markets, mergers and acquisitions

In-demand jobs: market specialist, software engineering specialist, mortgage underwriter

Good to know: Wall Street actually did well during the pandemic. JPMorgan Chase's revenue was $123 billion for 2020 and ramped up trading activity. JPMorgan offers 300 accredited skills and education programs to workers and has been boosting wages for thousands of customer-facing roles to $16-$20 an hour.

4. AT&T (telecommunications)

AT&T is the parent company of DIRECTV, WarnerMedia, Cricket Wireless and others.

Full-time headcount: 247,800

Top U.S. locations: Atlanta, New York, Dallas-Fort Worth

Fastest-growing skills: business process, executive management, IT management

In-demand jobs: service analyst, trading analyst, investment specialists

Good to know: AT&T and its employees have endured a tough year with hundreds of pandemic-fueled store closures. Times are a-changin' for AT&T, with a switch in CEOs and an increased focus on growing the company's wireless and WarnerMedia businesses. The bulk of recently laid-off retail employees were offered positions at other parts of AT&T.

5. Bank of America (banking)

Bank of America is the parent company of Merrill Lynch and others.

Full-time headcount: 213,000

Top U.S. locations: New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas-Fort Worth

Fastest-growing skills: mergers and acquisitions, Six Sigma, continuous improvement

In-demand jobs: trading analyst, investment specialist, financial management analyst

Good to know: Despite pandemic challenges, Bank of American redeployed nearly 30,000 employees to assist in its role facilitating the government-backed Paycheck Protection Program. It tripled its commitment to affordable homeownership to $15 billion through 2025, and boosted its pledge to advance racial equity and economic opportunity to $1.25 billion.

6. IBM (information technology)

Full-time headcount: 345,900

Top U.S. locations: New York; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; San Francisco Bay Area

Fastest-growing skills: engineering management, business planning, lean manufacturing

In-demand jobs: back-end developer, enterprise account executive, technical writer

Good to know: More than one-third of IBM's revenue now comes from work related to cloud computing. Its Red Hat unit is a leading contributor, and prized skills such as Linux, Java, Python and agile methodologies. IBM also is a leader in hiring autistic people through its Neurodiversity program.

7. Deloitte (management consulting)

Full-time headcount: 334,800

Top U.S. locations: New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago

Fastest-growing skills: certified public accounting, U.S. SEC filings, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

In-demand jobs: strategy analyst, financial analyst, solutions consultant

Good to know: Deloitte's key activities are audit, assurance, tax, risk and financial advisory work, as well as management consulting, and said it will hire 19,000 people in the year ending May 29. Top recruiting priorities currently include cybersecurity, cloud computing and analytics specialists.

8. Apple (consumer electronics)

Full-time headcount: 160,000

Top U.S. locations: San Francisco Bay Area; Austin, Texas; New York

Fastest-growing skills: Jamf, Active Directory, system deployment

In-demand jobs: operations planner, software quality assurance engineer, business development specialist

Good to know: Apple said it is committed to an inclusive culture. More than half of new U.S. hires represent historically underrepresented groups in tech, and Apple said it has achieved pay equity in every country where it operates. Apple has nearly 3,000 open jobs in the U.S. right now, ranging from its "genius" role at its retail stores to executive assistants and software engineers.

9. Walmart (retail)

Walmart is the parent company of Sam's Club, Bonobos and others.

Full-time headcount: 2,300,000

Top U.S. locations: Fayetteville, Arkansas; Dallas-Fort Worth; Atlanta

Fastest-growing skills: Active Directory, training and development, software installation

In-demand jobs: operational specialist, fulfillment associate, replenishment manager

Good to know: Walmart said it gave more than 200,000 of its employees a raise. In February, it promised further raises to more than 400,000 of its people. Months later it announced it would increase the share of its hourly store employees who work full-time to more than 66% (up from 53% five years ago). Walmart even threw its hat into the ring to acquire social network TikTok.

10. EY (accounting)

Full-time headcount: 299,000

Top U.S. locations: New York; Chicago; Washington, D.C.

Fastest-growing skills: U.S. SEC filings, assurance, CPA

In-demand jobs: strategy director, business transformation consultant, information technology consulting manager

Good to know: EY said it will hire more than before the pandemic and will continue to invest in employee training, on which it spent $450 in 2020. It plans to hire more than 15,000 people in the next year. EY said it focuses on bringing in workers with diverse backgrounds, focusing on gender identity, race and ethnicity, disability, LGBT+ and veterans.

The rest

The top 10 are followed by UnitedHealth Group (hospital and health care), Accenture (information technology), Dell Technologies (information technology), Verizon (information technology), CVS Health (health, wellness and fitness), Raytheon Technologies (aviation and aerospace), PwC (accounting), Comcast (telecommunications), Facebook (internet), Keller Williams (real estate) and 30 more companies.

Internationally inclined? Here are top companies globally: In Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Qatar, the UAE and the U.K.

LinkedIn removed Microsoft, its parent company, from the list.

