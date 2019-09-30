NXP i.MX 8M-powered MaaXBoard offers long-lived support, RPi HAT compatibility

The MaaXBoard's use of an enterprise-targeted SoC with at least a decade of support from the manufacturer could undercut the issues seen with budget Raspberry Pi competitors.

Your new Raspberry Pi 4 won't power on? USB-C cable problem now officially confirmed The Raspberry Pi's co-creator Eben Upton says that not every USB-C cable will power the Pi.

Embest, a division of Phoenix-based electronics firm Avnet, unveiled the MaaXBoard single-board computer (SBC) on their website earlier this month. While the Raspberry Pi remains the most popular SBC, the popularity of the fruit-themed SBC prompted a bevy of competing low-cost boards for hobbyist and commercial projects.

Unfortunately, many of those boards suffer a relatively poor fate, with shaky to nonexistent software support, anemic ecosystems, and poorly supported systems-on-a-chip (SoCs) at the core of the design. The MaaXBoard stands a decent chance of clearing those hurdles with the use of the enterprise-targeted NXP i.MX 8M SoC.

SEE: Special report: Cybersecurity in an IoT and mobile world (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Although i.MX 8M debuted in 2017, NXP supports the SoC in its 10 and 15-year "Longevity Program," providing updated and/or security-patched kernels for the SoC, making it substantially easier to continue using and supporting products built around the SoC for an extended lifespan.

MaaXBoard NXP i.MX 8M Specifications

Image: Embest

CPU: NXP i.MX 8M: 1.5 GHz Quad-core Arm Cortex-A53, Cortex-M4F

Video Output: 4Kp60 HEVC/H.265 main, and main 10 decoder, 4Kp60 VP9 decoder, 4Kp30 AVC/H.264 decoder, 1080p60 MPEG-2, MPEG-4p2, VC-1, VP8, RV9, AVS, MJPEG, H.263 decoder

RAM: 2GB DDR4 SDRAM

Storage: microSD Slot, up to 64 GB eMMC (optional)

Connectors: 1x HDMI, 1x MIPI DSI, 1x MIPI CSI, 2x SAI, 2x USB 3.0, 1x GPIO, 1x USB-C Power, 40-pin Raspberry Pi HAT expansion pins

Wireless: 802.11ac, Bluetooth Low-Energy 4.1

Embest provides Android 9 and Yocto Linux 2.5 images, with the latter using U-Boot 2018.03, kernel 4.14.78, and Qt 5.10.1. There are hardware Back and Home buttons on the board for use with Android. Embest recommends the MaaXBoard for Human-Machine Interaction (HMI), Artificial Intelligence (AI), entertainment, automation, education, machine vision, medical imaging, and embedded computing use cases.

The MaaXBoard should outpace the last-generation Raspberry Pi 3B, though fall slightly short of the Raspberry Pi 4. The NXP-powered board offering slightly more in the way of boutique connectivity, though the Pi 4 offers a secondary HDMI and two USB 2.0 ports, and is likely to be more approachable for beginners.

Embest's asking price is $60, though this is board-only, requiring the user to provide a power supply. Of note, CNX-Software implies that a version with 4GB RAM is available, though Embest has not published this, or pricing for it.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today Sign up today

Also see