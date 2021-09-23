Portainer and Canonical expand their partnership

Portainer Business now integrates automatically with Canonical's Charmed Kubernetes distro.

New Zealand-based Portainer announced Thursday that Canonical's Charmed Kubernetes users can now automatically install and integrate Portainer Business as part of the Kubernetes cluster deployment process using Juju's Charmed Operator Framework. According to Juju's website, the Charmed Operator Framework allows users to deploy, integrate, and manage Kubernetes, container and VM-native applications across hybrid clouds.

Portainer Business transforms Kubernetes implementations into containers-as-a-service solutions. Platform managers can use Portainer's UI to configure a range of policies such as role based access and resource quotas to control how end users interact with the development environment.

According to Canonical, Kubernetes started as a simple open source container orchestration tool developed by Google and has grown into a multicloud management platform. Kubernetes maps out how applications work together, scales services up and down, performs rolling updates, and can switch traffic between different versions of applications to test features or rollback problematic deployments.

Developers working in a Portainer-managed environment can manage and monitor their applications via any dashboard or CI/CD tool they choose. Portainer takes the place of command line interfaces to deploy and monitor their apps.

"Portainer Business makes managing, configuring and using the services of Charmed Kubernetes super easy for everyone involved," Neil Cresswell, CEO of Portainer.io, said in a press release. "I'm delighted to offer the Charm to users looking for governability and security across their organisation within the integrated ecosystem of Charmed Kubernetes."

Charmed Kubernetes is Canonical's upstream, composable Kubernetes distribution. It is powered by Juju and allows users to build Kubernetes clusters and tailor them to their needs. Charmed allows users to select the specific networking, storage, observability and other cloud native components they want to use.

Charmed Kubernetes supports cloud platforms from AWS, Azure and GCE, as well as VMware, Openstack, LXD and bare metal implementations.

"Canonical prioritises user choice while offering fully integrated and automated operations, which is why the Portainer Business Charm makes so much sense as part of Charmed Kubernetes," said Alex Chalkias, project manager at Canonical, in a press release. "We're huge fans of the security Portainer Business brings to companies using a wide range of CI/CD tools."

Portainer and Canonical will be showcasing the charm at KubeCon North America Oct. 12 and 13. Canonical publishes the Ubuntu Linux operating system.

