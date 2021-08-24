Q2 saw strong tech job posting activity, with a 16% bump

Emerging tech hubs such as Las Vegas, Sacramento and Nashville saw increased job growth while the most mature hubs also fared well, according to a new Dice report.

With signs of the pandemic waning, tech job postings increased 16% in the second quarter of 2021, with locations, occupations, skills and U.S. employers experiencing strong quarter-over-quarter growth, according to Dice's Q2 2021 Tech Job Report.

The top 50 tech employers had high job posting activity in the second quarter, with 78% increasing tech job postings quarter over quarter, the report said. The strongest growth came from emerging tech hubs such as Las Vegas (43%), Sacramento (36%) and Nashville (32%). The most mature tech hubs also fared well in the second quarter, Dice said.

"We are in one of the hottest tech job markets since the dot-com era, as evidenced by the upward trend in tech job postings since November 2020. What's most encouraging to me is the sweeping growth we experienced in the second quarter regardless of location, desired occupation or skillset," said Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, which operates Dice, in a statement. "When pairing the increases in tech hiring with the steadfastly low tech unemployment rate of 2.2 percent, it remains clear that technologists are in incredibly high demand across multiple sectors including tech, defense, healthcare and finance."

48 out of 50 top cities had job posting growth

The second quarter saw job postings rise across the nation and both mature and emerging hubs have continued to expand to meet the demand, according to the report.



Top 10 cities by job posting volume (QoQ % change, Q1 2021 to Q2 2021) Q2 2021 Volume Rank City % Change 1 New York, NY 21% 2 Atlanta, GA 18% 3 Chicago, IL 11% 4 San Francisco, CA 4% 5 Washington, DC 18% 6 Austin, TX 25% 7 Seattle, WA 0% 8 Dallas, TX 22% 9 Los Angeles, CA 7% 10 Boston, MA 25%

Prior to the pandemic, Las Vegas was one of the fastest-growing tech markets, offering a wide range of opportunities in high-growth areas like software engineering, gaming technology, data centers and autonomous vehicles.

Sacramento and Nashville have been touted as growing hubs for innovation. Other emerging hubs include Miami, with 30% growth, Colorado Springs, with 27% growth, Phoenix, with 26% growth and Tampa, with 19% growth.

Top 10 cities by job posting growth (QoQ % Change, Q1 2021 to Q2 2021) Q2 2021 Growth Rank City % Change 1 Las Vegas, NV 43% 2 Sacramento, CA 36% 3 Huntsville, AL 35% 4 Nashville, TN 32% 5 Hartford, CT 31% 6 Miami, FL 30% 7 Colorado Springs, CO 27% 8 Phoenix, AZ 26% 9 Austin, TX 25% 10 Jersey City, NJ 25%

Prominent tech states like California, New York, Texas, Florida and Colorado all experienced growth, with Florida (+25% from Q1), Colorado (+24%) and Texas (+21%) topping the list. Texas remained second only to California in postings, with strong growth in Austin, Dallas, Houston and Plano.

New York state also saw 19% growth led by New York City's 21% quarter-over-quarter growth. Nevada (+35%) and Arizona (+24%) ranked 2nd and 6th, respectively, in quarterly growth, with gains driven by posting growth in Las Vegas in Nevada, and Phoenix, Tempe and Scottsdale in Arizona.

Well-established skills remain highly sought in Q2

Job postings in the second quarter showed that, when it comes to skills, time-honored favorites remained in demand.

Python remains dominant, with a 15% quarter-over-over increase in job postings listing it as a desired skill. Its momentum shows no sign of slowing, with GitHub survey data showing that Python, HTML and JavaScript were the most used languages by students, the incoming generation of technologists.

Project management job postings increased 15% in the second quarter, keeping it in the top spot for important skills employers are seeking. The continued interest in candidates with project management, scrum and JIRA experience indicates that companies want technologists who have a proven ability to effectively manage teams and projects.

Job postings that included Salesforce as a skill increased 22% in the second quarter. The presence of Salesforce skills in job postings showcases how technologists are an increasingly vital voice in marketing, sales and other business-critical areas.

Data management continues to be a sought-after skill. Job postings looking for technologists skilled in Tableau increased by 18% in the second quarter of 2021.

Companies were also actively seeking project, business and data analysts who can take the data from consumer interactions to help build future products and inform corporate strategy, according to Dice. This is creating an even more pressing need for UI/UX designers.



Top 25 tech skills by job posting volume (Quarter-over-Quarter % Change, Q1 2021 to Q2 2021) Q2 2021 volume rank Skill % Change 1 Project Management 15% 2 SQL 9% 3 Java 7% 4 Python 15% 5 JavaScript 8% 6 Linux 7% 7 Scrum 21% 8 Business Process 21% 9 Technical Support 15% 10 Quality Assurance and Control 14% 11 DevOps 14% 12 Information Systems 17% 13 Oracle 12% 14 Product Management 17% 15 Data Analysis 18% 16 Project Planning and Development 17% 17 Microsoft C# 7% 18 Git 6% 19 Atlassian JIRA 23% 20 Business Analysis 12% 21 Agile Development 18% 22 Product Development 19% 23 Change Management 16% 24 C++ 5% 25 Kubernetes 21%

