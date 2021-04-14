Save the Earth, work from home at one of these 15 remote jobs in the environmental sector

There's nothing greener than working remotely. In honor of Earth Day, FlexJobs is helping the environmentally-conscious (and happily remote) land their ideal job.

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In celebration of Earth Day 2021 on April 22, FlexJobs is sharing a list of 15 open positions in the environmental sector that just happen to be the greenest jobs of all: work-from-home ones. 2020 taught the world a lot, including the fact that wide-scale remote work has the potential to undo a lot of environmental damage. "Due to movement restriction and a significant slowdown of social and economic activities, air quality has improved in many cities with a reduction in water pollution in different parts of the world," a journal article from late 2020 said of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daily commutes are one of the worst offenders, FlexJobs said, with the transportation industry responsible for more than a quarter of yearly greenhouse gas emissions. "Consider this: If 3.9 million people worked from home at least half time, that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an amount equivalent to removing 600,000 cars for an entire year," FlexJobs said.

SEE: Juggling remote work with kids' education is a mammoth task. Here's how employers can help (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Environmental advocates may not need additional reasons to keep working remotely, but FlexJobs is presenting one in its list of 15 full-time environmental industry jobs. If you want to be remote, and apply your existing skills to protecting and rejuvenating the environment, one of these jobs may be for you.

Each of the jobs listed here were available as of the date of publication. If the particular role is gone, but you're interested in working for the particular company listed, be sure to check out the links to the FlexJobs postings included in this list.

