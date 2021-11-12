Score an extra 15% discount on this Arduino course bundle on sale ahead of Black Friday

Dive into software and hardware with this jampacked Arduino course bundle that touches on Arduino, Raspberry Pi, ROS1 and ROS2.

When people think of learning how to program, lines upon lines of code usually come to mind. But coding isn't solely limited to developing software. Sometimes, it involves hardware, too. And if you want to try your hand in both, it's worth exploring Arduino.

To the uninitiated, Arduino is an open-source platform that lets anyone build simple and complex machinery by connecting wires and components together as well as writing code. Simply put, you get to build cool stuff by putting together electric parts and employing code to make them work. There is virtually no limit to what you can achieve, so you're free to build anything from simple LED lights to a full-blown alarm security system.

Unlike other training courses, this collection includes hands-on instruction, allowing you to learn by doing. First, you'll learn the fundamentals and best practices of Arduino-based programming and get to grips with writing codes and testing them without having a real physical Arduino board. Once you've gotten the hang of the syntax, you'll proceed with hands-on learning and work on building various projects from scratch. You will get the chance to create a home automation system, Arduino-based piano, Arduino radar, and scalable robot applications. You'll even learn how to put together your own schematic for the Arduino board and build the perfect printed circuit board (PCB).

