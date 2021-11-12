Get an extra 15% discount on this cyber analysis training on sale ahead of Black Friday

Eight courses and 51 hours of content on CompTIA CySA+, ethical hacking, social engineering and more. Everything you need to be a certified cybersecurity analyst.

Want a career in tech that makes a difference? Try cybersecurity. While there are many career routes to choose from, one worth considering is becoming a cyber security analyst. Just think of the role as a security guard of the internet. Its main function is to help an organization's network and systems dodge potential cyberattacks by staying on top of trends, developing contingency plans, identifying and reporting security breaches and facilitating continuous education on proper security measures.

A cybersecurity analyst is also largely in charge of creating and implementing threat protection measures, installing and operating firewalls, and performing risk assessments and penetration tests, all with the goal of fixing vulnerabilities a network may have. It's not an easy job, but it's a lucrative one. With The 2022 Ultimate Cybersecurity Analyst Preparation Bundle, you can start your journey to becoming a competent cybersecurity analyst with over 50 hours of premium training. It's on sale for an extra 15% for a limited time.

This eight-pronged training is packed with instructional content on ethical hacking, social engineering, CompTIA CySA+ and more. It touches on behavioral analytics that can help you identify and combat malware and persistent threats, as well as social engineering so you can learn how to gather information about your target. The bundle also covers hacking's fundamental building blocks, penetration testing, techniques for uncovering hidden bugs and vulnerabilities, and application development.

Since certifications are crucial in succeeding in tech, there are also courses dedicated to helping you prep and ace the CompTIA CySA+ Certification Exam, which tests your skills in threat and vulnerability management, security operations and monitoring, compliance and assessment, and more. You'll be properly trained on how to pass the exam with flying colors, so you can break into a career in information security analysis and find success.

