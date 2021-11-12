Score this comprehensive JavaScript training for an extra 15% off in this pre-Black Friday sale

Build your coding expertise from the ground up with 121 hours of content on JavaScript, from the basics to building your own project.

Image: maciek905, Getty Images/iStockPhoto

When it comes to programming languages, aspiring coders seem to always want to pick up the new ones. But there's no point in learning a fancy new language if you don't have a handle on the basics. If you're a newbie coder, it would benefit your career to learn languages that have undergone significant development, are widely used and are beginner-friendly. If you don't know where to begin, an excellent place to start is JavaScript.

Stack Overflow's 2020 Developer Survey noted that JavaScript remains the most popular language among developers, and it's not hard to see why. A programming language crucial to front-end web development, it's been heavily utilized by popular sites like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to develop interactive pages that display dynamic content to users no matter the device. It helps that JavaScript has a flexible syntax, making it non-intimidating to beginners.

With The 2022 JavaScript Developer Bootcamp Certification Bundle, you can begin your foray into mastering JavaScript with eight courses put together by seasoned front-end engineers like Rob Merrill and web technology expert Laurence Svekis. For a limited time, you can get it at its pre-Black Friday price.

This 121-hour training package is designed to help you build your coding expertise from the ground up, from the fundamentals of the language to building your own project from scratch. It starts with a boot camp where you'll get to look under the hood to understand how JavaScript works and then dives into teaching you how to make interactive web pages that can be deployed to the web.

Through comprehensive training that combines practical work and theoretical training, you'll be equipped with the knowledge and skills to create your own programs and build a full professional JavaScript project from start to finish. And since learning is best done by doing, you'll also get the chance to work on cool projects like making your own Google Chrome extension and developing a Pacman game.

The 2022 JavaScript Developer Bootcamp Certification Bundle normally goes for $1,600, but if you enter the code SAVE15NOV, you can get it on sale for $25.49. (Note: This coupon code is good through Nov. 15, 2021.)

